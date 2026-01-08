Royal Mail Van Chase Brings A259 Traffic to a Crawl Near Roedean

Police Pursuit Ends in Crash on Busy Coastal Road

Chaos on the A259 near Roedean after a high-speed police chase involving a Royal Mail van ended in a crash. The critical coastal route has been shut down both ways between Roedean Road and the Ovingdean roundabout, causing massive disruption.

Sussex Police Make Arrest After Stolen Vehicle Incident

Sussex Police confirmed they were alerted to a stolen vehicle in Brighton earlier on 8 January. A spokesperson said:

“Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in Hamsey Road, Brighton. The vehicle was later spotted by officers and ended up crashing on the A259 at Ovingdean. A man has been arrested, and the road remains closed temporarily while investigations and vehicle recovery are underway.”

Traffic Nightmare: Avoid Roedean Area if You Can

Travel in the area is gridlocked. Sussex Travel Watch reported the incident involves a multi-vehicle collision and urged drivers to steer clear. Their update reads:

“The A259 at Roedean is shut in both directions between Roedean Road and the Ovingdean roundabout due to an ongoing multi-vehicle RTC. Surrounding roads including Wilson Avenue, Warren Road eastbound, Elm Grove, and Bear Road are experiencing long delays. Avoid the area if possible.”

Emergency crews remain on the scene. Motorists should seek alternate routes and expect continued delays as the investigation unfolds. More updates to follow.