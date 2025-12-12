Firefighters Battle Fierce Flames

Five fire engines and a height vehicle rushed to Westgate Bay Avenue early Friday morning after reports of a flat fire. Crews equipped with breathing apparatus tackled the blaze using high-pressure hose reel jets and main hose jets to control the flames.

Casualty Update and Investigation Underway

Tragically, one person has died as a result of the fire. Another victim was rushed to hospital for further treatment. Kent Fire and Rescue Service, alongside Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), are investigating the cause of the fire, which remains unknown.

More updates to follow as the situation develops.