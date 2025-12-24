Watch Live

HIT BY A TRAIN Tragedy at Canterbury East: Person Killed by Train

  • Updated: 11:06
  • , 24 December 2025
Man, 21, Charged After Shocking Stabbing at Bognor Regis Station

 

Ongoing Investigations Into Fatal Train Collision

A heartbreaking incident unfolded near Canterbury East railway station late on Tuesday night (December 23), when a person was fatally struck by a train. The tragedy occurred at 11:19pm on the line between Dover and Faversham.

Emergency Services Responded Through the Night

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and remained there until 6:49am the following morning, according to Southeastern. The final two trains that evening were diverted to Ramsgate, with replacement buses stepping in to keep passengers moving.

Once the emergency teams left, engineers arrived to work on the affected train. This caused ongoing line closures and cancellations or changes to train services between Dover and Faversham.

Official Statements and Service Updates

“Officers were called to the line near Canterbury East railway station at 11.19pm yesterday (23 December) following reports of a casualty on the tracks,” said a British Transport Police spokesperson.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances leading up to the incident.”

A Southeastern spokesperson added: “Sadly a person was hit by a train late last night between Dover and Faversham. Some trains were diverted last night and early this morning to allow emergency services to complete their work. All lines have now reopened.”

Stagecoach buses operated replacement services and accepted train tickets during disruptions. The first train back on the line was the 7:26am Faversham to Dover service, followed by the 8:18am Dover to Victoria train.

Where to Get Help If You’re Struggling

If this story has affected you, remember you’re not alone. Support is available 24/7:

