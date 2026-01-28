Paramedics rushed to the JET garage on Belmont Road at around 12.15pm today, January 28. Despite their efforts, the patient sadly died at the scene.
Emergency Services Seal Off Garage
Police quickly arrived and taped off the garage, closing it to the public during the grim incident. Several ambulances and fast responder units were on site, tackling the emergency.
London Ambulance Service Issues Statement
“We were called at 12.18pm today (28 January) to reports of a person unwell on Belmont Road, Erith. We sent an ambulance crew, paramedics in fast response cars, an advanced paramedic, and an incident response officer. Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person was pronounced dead at the scene,” a spokesperson said.