Watch Live

FATAL TRAGEDY Tragedy at Erith JET Garage: Person Dies on Belmont Road

  • Updated: 19:54
  • , 28 January 2026

Paramedics rushed to the JET garage on Belmont Road at around 12.15pm today, January 28. Despite their efforts, the patient sadly died at the scene.

Emergency Services Seal Off Garage

Police quickly arrived and taped off the garage, closing it to the public during the grim incident. Several ambulances and fast responder units were on site, tackling the emergency.

London Ambulance Service Issues Statement

“We were called at 12.18pm today (28 January) to reports of a person unwell on Belmont Road, Erith. We sent an ambulance crew, paramedics in fast response cars, an advanced paramedic, and an incident response officer. Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person was pronounced dead at the scene,” a spokesperson said.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-28 at 06.25.28
DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Busted with £13,600 Stash in Car and Storage Unit
622367847_1575856960170828_6010621251259127116_n
JAIL TIME Drug Dealer Snared in Peterborough Gets put Behind Bars
Over 3,000 Migrants Cross Channel in Busiest Fortnight of 2024 Amid Renewed Efforts to Combat Smuggling
FALLING FLAT One-In, One-Out Scheme Falling Flat
Screenshot 2026-01-28 at 05.47.27
GANG BUSTED Biggest Machine-Ringing Gang Busted in South East

Must READ

MASK THUGS Thames Valley Police Release E-Fits After Oxford Burglary
FLAMES AND FUMES Cowfold Rubbish Fires Rage Near Care Home
MIGRANT CRISIS Five Arrested in Plot to Smuggle 23 Migrants Out of UK
AIRLIFTED Air Ambulance Scrambles to M6 Crash
LOCKED UP Wiltshire Child Sex Offender Locked Up After Breaking Court Order
FANS PAY TRIBUTE Charlton legend ‘Headphones Norm’ Barker dies after collapsing at match
QUICK THINKING Young Heroes Save Man on New Year’s Eve
NO INJURIES Early Morning Blaze Hits Hove Home
FRONTMAN Ex-Spandau Ballet Singer Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault
ASBESTOS SCARE Hobbycraft Recalls Kids’ Craft Set Over Asbestos Scare

More For You

BRING HER HOME Urgent Search Underway for Missing 16-Year-Old Girl in Birmingham – 100 Miles From Home
PRISON SCANDAL Ex-prison officer jailed for illicit affairs and drug smuggling in UK jails
LIFE SENTANCE Rapper Digdat Sentenced to Life Over Chilling Notting Hill Drive-By Shooting
FACING THE SACK West Midlands PCC Moves to Sack Chief Constable Over Fan Ban Fiasco

More From UK News in Pictures

GANG SLAMMING Organised Crime Gang Slammed with Nearly 50 Years Behind Bars
Breaking: Met Police Marksman Found Not Guilty of Murdering Chris Kaba
MORE DELAYS Misconduct Case Against Met Firearms Officer NX121 Put on Ice
SWINDON STALKER CAUGHT Man Pleads Guilty After Terrorising Woman
FATAL TRAGEDY Tragedy at Erith JET Garage: Person Dies on Belmont Road
ATTACK TURNED DEADLY Domestic Abuser Jailed for Suffocating Woman in Worthing
SHADT PASTS Met Wins Big Legal Battle to Sack Officers with Shady Pasts
FATAL CRASH Man Dies in Deadly Crash on A27 Near Falmer
EXPLOSIVE HAUL Garden Shed Bomb-Maker Busted in Bedfordshire
YouTuber Curtis Arnold in Dispute Over Drone Footage at Hartlebury Castle
TIKTOK GHOUL NICOLA BULLEY Convicted Sex Offender and Trespasser Curtis Arnold Banned From TikTok
TAKE OFF SCARE British Airways Flight Loses Wheel on Take-Off – Still Flies 5,000 Miles Safely
JUSTICE SERVED Horsham Man Found Guilty of Decades-Long Child Rape Nightmare
CABLE THEFT NPAS Helicopter Helps Nab EV Cable Thieves Near A1
SHOOK HOMES Bomb Blast Blow-Up Man Convicted for Blowing Up ULEZ Camera in London
TRAIN ROBBERS Knife-Wielding Thug Robs Teen Boy and Girl on South East London Train
DRUGS BUST Four Arrested After Major Drugs Raids in Grimsby and Cleethorpes
LIFE CHANGING Teen, 15, Fighting for Life After Penge Bike Crash

More From UKNIP

DOG FIGHT Chainsaw Attack in Olton Woodland Ends with Jail Sentence
HARE COURSING HORROR Dog’s Terrible Injuries Lead to Euthanasia

BREAKING

FATAL SHOOTING British Man Arrested Over Wife’s Fatal Shooting in Thailand
FATAL CRASH Teen Charged Over Tragic Death of 14-Year-Old in Wythenshawe Crash
error: Content is protected !!