Tragedy at Gidea Park: Person Dies on Railway Tracks

Fatal Incident Strikes Gidea Park Station

The British Transport Police were called to Gidea Park railway station at 11.20pm on December 30 after reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Officers, along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, rushed to the scene. Sadly, the individual was pronounced dead at the location.

Investigation Underway

Police have launched enquiries to determine the circumstances leading to the fatal incident. No further details have been released at this time.

Help Is Available

If you or someone you know is struggling, contact the Samaritans for free support anytime on 116 123.