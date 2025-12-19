Tragedy at Oldham Asda: Pensioner Killed by Van in Car Park

Shock at Shaw Asda as 78-year-old woman dies after accident

A 78-year-old pensioner has died after being struck by a van in the Asda supermarket car park in Shaw, Oldham. The horrifying incident unfolded just days before Christmas, leaving the community in mourning.

Van Hits Woman in Busy Car Park

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Greenfield Lane at around 6.50pm on Thursday evening. According to Greater Manchester Police (GMP), the elderly woman was heading back to her car when a Peugeot Expert, driven by a motorist making their way to the exit, collided with her.

She sustained serious injuries and tragically died shortly afterwards.

Police Launch Serious Collision Investigation

The car park was immediately sealed off as multiple police vehicles and ambulances attended the scene. Officers from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

The Manchester Evening News reports a large cordon was in place while inquiries continue.

Community in Shock Ahead of Christmas

The tragic death has cast a somber shadow over the festive period in Oldham. Asda shoppers and locals expressed sadness at the loss, with many paying respects to the victim and sending condolences to her family.

Further updates will follow as police investigations progress.