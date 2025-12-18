Tragedy at Statesville Airport: Private Jet Crashes on Landing

A Cessna 550 Citation II private jet, registered as N257BW, has crashed while trying to land at Statesville Regional Airport (SVH) in North Carolina. The horror unfolded as six people were on board.

Five Dead, One Survivor

Local media confirm five fatalities so far. Emergency services rushed to the scene immediately to provide aid. The fate of the sixth occupant remains unconfirmed at this time.

Flight Data Reveals Sudden Return

According to AirNav Radar, the plane attempted to return to Statesville Airport shortly after takeoff. The reasons for the return—and the crash—are still under investigation.