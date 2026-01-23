A local woman in her 60s has died after being hit by an articulated lorry on Brewery Lane, Brixham.

Fatal Collision Sparks Police Probe

Emergency crews were called to Brewery Lane at around 3.40pm on Wednesday, 21 January following the collision between a pedestrian and a large lorry. The woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been informed.

The road was shut as officers from the Roads Policing Team launched a full investigation.

Police Seek Witnesses and Dash-Cam Footage

Police thanked the public for their patience during the road closure and urged anyone who saw the incident or has dash-cam footage to come forward.

Contact police via their website or call 101, quoting log number 472 21/01/26 or occurrence 50260017218. Every detail could help piece together what happened.