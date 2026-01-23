Watch Live

TRAGEDY SMASH Tragedy in Brixham: Woman Killed in Brewery Lane Crash

  • Updated: 00:40
  • , 23 January 2026

A local woman in her 60s has died after being hit by an articulated lorry on Brewery Lane, Brixham.

Fatal Collision Sparks Police Probe

Emergency crews were called to Brewery Lane at around 3.40pm on Wednesday, 21 January following the collision between a pedestrian and a large lorry. The woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been informed.

The road was shut as officers from the Roads Policing Team launched a full investigation.

Police Seek Witnesses and Dash-Cam Footage

Police thanked the public for their patience during the road closure and urged anyone who saw the incident or has dash-cam footage to come forward.

Contact police via their website or call 101, quoting log number 472 21/01/26 or occurrence 50260017218. Every detail could help piece together what happened.

Recommended for you

istockphoto-1252381968-612x612-1768862926-lzm8fa
MEDICAL EMERGENCY Man Rushed to Hospital After Emergency Call in Upminster
Screenshot 2026-01-22 at 10.58.33
TRIBUTES PAID Tragic Loss in Bolton: Family Pays Heartfelt Tribute
618960984_1469469911847021_5242480716461450002_n
SAFER ONLINE First Ever Online Safety Act Conviction in Staffordshire: Man Jailed for Teen Abuse
Screenshot 2026-01-22 at 10.42.55
MOVED IN Asylum Seekers Move Into Former Military Camp in East Sussex

Must READ

FRESH HOPE ‘Vicious Cycle’ of Makeshift Weapons at Wetherby Youth Jail Exposed
LETTERS AFTER HIS NAME Hastings Shoplifter Slapped with Tough Criminal Behaviour Order
BATTERY SCARE Shoreham Firefighters Warn: E-Bike Batteries Can Explode
MURDER INVESIGATION 15-Year-Old Schoolboy Stabbed to Death in Surrey Park
DANGEROUS PREDATOR Drug Dealer Who Trafficked Three Teens Jailed and Slapped with 10-Year Slavery Order
RAISING FUNDS Family of Student Found Dead on Christmas Day Launch Charity Fundraiser
Two Men Charged Over Keyless Car Theft Conspiracy in West Kent
PUBLIC TIP OFF Knife Seized and Suspect Charged in Gillingham Standoff
PALACE CREAPER Man Jailed After Sneaking Into Kensington Palace Twice Before Christmas
TRICKY SEARCH Drug Dealer Jailed for Hiding Cocaine in Car Dashboard
WATER DANGER Speedboat Driver Who Hit Teen Kayaker Gets First Jail Sentence Under New Safety Law

More For You

PERSON RESCUED Heroic Lifeboat Crew Rescue Person from Icy Humber Waters
POLICE CONCERNS Police Race to ID Mystery Woman Spotted in Birmingham
CRISP AND DRY Drugs Stash Found in Air Fryer During Police Bust
FLAT BLAZE Six Crews Battle Blaze in Chadwell St Mary Flat

More From UK News in Pictures

HARROWING CRIMES Ex-Doctor Faces 45 Sex Charges Involving Children and Adults

BREAKING

FIRST PICTURE Shock as Man Found Dead on Wolverhampton School Grounds
VILE OFFENDER Lancashire Paedophile Snared After Fleeing to Australia
TRAGIC POINTLESS LOSS Man Guilty of Manslaughter in Shocking Swindon Knife Death
MASKED GANG £1 Million Raid Shock in Nottinghamshire Family Home
DRUGS HAUL Maidstone Man Nabbed Dealing Drugs from Garden Shed
RAPE PROBE Police Hunt Witnesses After Shocking Lambeth Rape
BLUE BADGE SCAM Council Warns Football Fans as Investigation Reveals Dead People’s Blue Badges Being Used
BRUTAL ATTACK Failed Asylum Seeker Jailed for Brutal Rape in Taxpayer-Funded Hotel
EMERGENCY DIVERSION HGV Clips Low Bridge and Overturns in Keighley
CRIME GANG JAILED Eight Flintshire Drug Dealers Banged Up in Major Crackdown
How Bola Alloys Are Shaping the Look of UK Cars 
TRAIN PROBE LAUNCHED Train crashes into crane in Spain — another blow after deadly pile-ups
UNDER FIRE Labour under fire as 29 councils delay elections, millions of voters hit
The Growing Use Of Digital Identity Checks Across UK Online Services
REWARD ON OFFER New Appeal to Solve 38-Year-Old Murder of Young Woman in Merseyside

More From UKNIP

FLU SCARE Bird Flu Fear After 21 Dead Swans Found in Berkshire
HORRIFIC CRIMES Crowborough Man Jailed for 13 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Crimes
STILL ON THE CARDS Home Office Sparks Fury with Crowborough Army Camp Asylum Plan
FACES STONING Taliban Arrest Afghan Woman for Secret Taekwondo Classes – Faces Possible Stoning
error: Content is protected !!