Surrey Police have named the young man killed outside The Wheatsheaf pub in Ewell last week. The victim is 23-year-old Alfonso “Alfie” Sibley.

Stabbing Shocks Local Community

Police were called to an alleyway next to The Wheatsheaf on Kingston Road around 3.30pm on Tuesday 9 December. Reports emerged of a man with stab wounds found there. Emergency services pronounced Alfie dead at the scene.

Teen Charged With Murder

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with Alfie’s murder. He appeared at Guildford Magistrates Court on Monday 15 December and is due back at Guildford Crown Court on 22 December.

Three others – another 15-year-old, a 17-year-old, and a 20-year-old – were arrested on suspicion of murder but have been released on bail as investigations continue.

Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

Detectives remain keen to hear from anyone with information about the stabbing. They ask witnesses to contact Surrey Police quoting reference PR/45250148304.