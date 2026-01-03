A man in his 50s has died following a fatal collision on the A120 near Coggeshall this morning, Saturday 3 January. The crash involved multiple vehicles and is now being treated as a hit-and-run.

Fatal Crash Shuts A120 Near Coggeshall

Police were alerted at 7am to a collision on the Colchester-bound carriageway between West Street and Colne Road. Despite several vehicles on scene, officers believe the incident involves a fail-to-stop driver.

The victim, described as a grey-haired man wearing dark clothing, was first seen walking alone on the A120 towards Colchester just before 7am. His family has been informed and is receiving support.

White Van Fire Under Investigation

As part of the probe, police are investigating a white van found badly damaged by fire in a layby on the Braintree-bound carriageway near Watery Lane, close to Bradwell. The vehicle may be linked to the tragedy.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

“Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has tragically lost his life today,” said Inspector James Freeman of the roads policing unit. “We are piecing together what happened and urge anyone who saw the man walking or noticed the fire-damaged van to come forward.” “Please check any dashcam footage from 6.30am to 7.10am on the A120 between Bradwell, Coggeshall, and Colchester.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Essex Police via their online reporting service, Live Chat, or call 101 quoting incident 192 of 3 January 2026.