Tragedy on A40: 87-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Hit

  • Updated: 15:04
  • , 7 December 2025
Thames Valley Police are hunting for witnesses after a fatal crash on the A40 London Road near Gerrards Cross. An 87-year-old man died after being struck by a blue Ford Focus at around 5:30pm on Friday, 5th December 2025.

Man Dies at Scene, Family Supported

The elderly pedestrian sadly succumbed to his injuries. Police have informed the man’s next of kin, who are now being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Dash-Cam Footage

“Tragically, as a result of this collision, an 87-year-old man has died. Our thoughts are with the family of the man, who are being supported by specially trained officers,” said PC Gregory Speakman from the Roads Policing Unit.

“I am appealing for anybody who witnessed this incident, or the moments leading up to it, to please contact Thames Valley Police.”

“I would be particularly keen to hear from anybody who has seen a pedestrian in the road, and what direction he was walking.”

“I would also ask anybody who has dash-cam in their vehicles and were driving in the area to please check this and get in touch if you have captured anything that could help this investigation.”

Witnesses are urged to report any information online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250619600.

