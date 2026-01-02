Tragedy on A5 near Cannock: Man Killed in Lorry Crash

Fatal Collision Shuts Down Busy Road

A man has died after being struck by a lorry on the A5 near Cannock this morning (Wednesday 31 December). Staffordshire Police revealed they were called to Watling Street at around 11am following reports of the crash involving a pedestrian and a lorry.

Emergency Services Rush to Scene

Officers teamed up with West Midlands Ambulance Service and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service. Sadly, paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead shortly after arriving. The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

Lorry Driver Unharmed, Road Reopening Soon

The lorry driver escaped without injury. The A5 was closed in both directions while emergency teams worked on site, but it is expected to reopen shortly.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Authorities are urging anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage from the area to come forward. Contact Staffordshire Police on 101 or via Live Chat on their website. Quote incident 205 of 31 December. Collision investigators can be reached directly at [email protected].