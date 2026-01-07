Tragedy on NCL Dawn Cruise Ship

Shock ripples through the NCL Dawn cruise after a 53-year-old female guest tragically passed away on the very first night of the voyage. Reportedly in good health before the incident, her sudden death has left fellow passengers and crew devastated.

Victim Disembarked at First Port

The grieving passenger’s family and friends received the cruise line’s deepest condolences. The woman was disembarked at the ship’s first port of call today, cutting short what was meant to be a relaxing holiday stop.

Cruise Itinerary Details

The NCL Dawn set sail from Tampa, Florida on 4 January at 4pm local time The full itinerary includes stops at some popular Caribbean spots:

6 January: Costa Maya, Perfect Day Mexico (Royal Caribbean port)

7 January: Belize City

8 January: Roatan Island, Honduras

9 January: Cozumel, Mexico

11 January: Return to Tampa, Florida

This sombre news casts a shadow over what was supposed to be a fun-filled cruise through tropical paradise.