Tragedy on Southampton Water: High-Speed Boat Accident Deemed “An Accident Waiting to Happen”

A devastating incident on the waters of Southampton has led to the tragic death of a 15-year-old schoolgirl, Emily Lewis. The accident, described by an investigator as an “accident waiting to happen,” occurred during a high-speed boat trip operated by Southampton company SeaDogz.

The fatal event unfolded on a morning in August 2020, when the rigid inflatable boat (RIB) carrying Emily and her family struck a buoy at approximately 44mph in Southampton Water. Emily, a resident of Park Gate, sustained severe injuries after being thrown against the boat’s hand railing. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries later that day.

Captain Andrew Moll OBE, Chief Inspector at the Marine Accident Investigation Branch, has concluded the crash as a tragic, preventable incident. In his statement following the final investigation report, Captain Moll expressed that the accident’s occurrence under favourable conditions and with a highly experienced skipper was difficult to comprehend. He highlighted two significant aspects: the deviation from industry good practice and the vulnerability of passengers in small high-speed craft to impact and vibration injuries.

Following the investigation, the boat’s skipper, Michael Lawrence, and company owner Michael Howley faced legal repercussions. Lawrence, convicted of failing to maintain a proper lookout and a safe speed, and Howley, found guilty of failing to ensure safe operation of the ship, both received an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for two years and were ordered to complete 125 hours of unpaid work.

The investigation shed light on several safety shortcomings, including inadequate seating and handholds that offered little protection for rapid deceleration, lack of a comprehensive safety management system, and insufficient risk assessments by SeaDogz.

In response to these findings, numerous recommendations have been made to The Maritime and Coastguard Agency, The British Standards Institution, Red Bay Boats Ltd, and Associated British Ports Southampton. These include assessments of small high-speed craft design, ensuring skippers’ views are unobstructed by passengers, and comprehensive risk assessments for operating small high-speed boats in Southampton Water.

The tragic accident and its aftermath have brought forth the critical need for stringent safety measures and adherence to best practices in maritime excursions. Emily’s untimely death serves as a sombre reminder of the responsibilities held by operators and regulatory bodies to ensure the safety of passengers engaging in such activities.