WRECKAGE ONLY Tragedy Strikes Again for Russian Air Force

  • Updated: 23:47
  • , 9 December 2025
Tragedy Strikes Again for Russian Air Force

Russian Air Force An-22 Crashes in Ivanovo Reservoir — Only Wreckage Found

Tragedy Strikes Again for Russian Air Force

A Russian Air Force An-22 transport plane has crashed into the Uvodskoye Reservoir near Ivanovo. Rescue teams sent to the scene have only recovered fragments of the aircraft floating on the water, signalling a total loss.

Second Major Military Accident in Days

This is the second severe Russian Air Force incident in as many days. Just yesterday, a tragic accident claimed the lives of a pilot and navigator when a bomber accidentally deployed both ejector seats inside an aircraft shelter. Both crew members sadly died after being slammed into the roof.

Wreckage and Details Remain Sparse

  • The An-22 crash site is under investigation, with limited information released.
  • No survivors have been reported from the transport plane incident.
  • Russian authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the crash.

This latest accident adds fuel to ongoing concerns about the safety and maintenance of Russian military aircraft. Stay tuned as more details emerge.

