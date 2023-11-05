In a devastating incident, at least 33 people have lost their lives and many more are injured following a blast at the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Palestinian health officials have reported the casualties, while Gazan authorities and a nearby hospital have blamed the incident on an Israeli airstrike. However, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have yet to comment on whether they were targeting the area at the time.

Dr. Khalil Al-Daqran, the head of nursing at the Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, revealed that he has witnessed the bodies of at least 33 individuals, including women and children. He further expressed concern that the death toll could rise as more bodies are being brought to the hospital. Dr. Al-Daqran shared with CNN, “One of the houses in the camp was struck. This house was crowded with residents. Its residents were bombed while they were safe in their homes.”

A spokesperson for the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that the strike resulted in the death of at least 33 people and left 42 others wounded. First responders, along with the assistance of local residents, are tirelessly searching through the rubble for any potential survivors or additional casualties.