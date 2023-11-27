Tragedy Strikes as Five-Year-Old Boy Dies in Holiday Pool Accident

In a heartbreaking incident, five-year-old Kelan Logan-Derench from Sutton Coldfield in Birmingham lost his life after a tragic accident that occurred on Saturday, November 25, during his first holiday abroad in Egypt.

Kelan was on vacation with his mother Ciara, elder sister Cienna, and his grandmother at the time of the incident. The young boy had fallen into a swimming pool, and despite efforts, nothing could be done to save him.

Serena Whitehead, a friend of Kelan’s mother, has initiated a GoFundMe page to raise funds for bringing Kelan back to the UK and covering the expenses for his funeral. On the page, Whitehead shared the devastating details of the incident, expressing the family’s grief.

“Kelan had a tragic accident and fell into the swimming pool, and heartbreakingly nothing could be done to save him, and he sadly lost his life. Kelan was a cheeky, mischievous, happy little boy, he was a younger brother to Cienna and was about to become a big brother himself in February 2024,” wrote Whitehead.

The family is said to be “absolutely broken” by the loss of young Kelan. The GoFundMe page, created on Sunday, has garnered tremendous support, with more than £12,000 raised as of Monday morning, coming close to its £15,000 target.