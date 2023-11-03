Tragedy Strikes as Young Boy Loses Life in School Run Accident, Second Child Injured

Published: November 3, 2023

Stock, Essex, UK – A devastating incident unfolded during the school run in Stock, Essex, today, resulting in the loss of a young boy’s life and the injury of a second child. The tragic incident occurred when a car collided with the two children earlier this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Stock Road, where the young boy, whose age has not been disclosed, was declared dead. The severity of the collision left another child injured, who was promptly transported to the hospital for medical attention. As of now, there is no update on the injured child’s condition.

Essex Police swiftly responded to the incident and confirmed the arrest of a 23-year-old man on suspicion of several offenses, including causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and driving while unfit due to the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The accident occurred at approximately 8:20 am, and in its aftermath, a police cordon has been established on Stock Road, affecting the area between School Lane and Honeypot Lane.

Detective Inspector Mark Fraser, representing the serious collision investigation unit, expressed the profound tragedy of the incident, acknowledging the widespread impact it would have on the community, especially the families of the young victims.

“Our role is to establish the circumstances which led up to this incident, which we will do meticulously, and I would ask people not to speculate, whether in person or online,” said Detective Inspector Fraser.

He also expressed gratitude for those who had already come forward to assist with the investigation and urged anyone with additional information to contact the police. Individuals willing to provide info