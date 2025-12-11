Tragedy Strikes at Black Country Railway Station

A fatal incident rocked Dudley Port railway station early on Monday morning, leaving one person dead.

Police and Paramedics Respond

The British Transport Police revealed officers were called just before 6.15am following reports of a casualty on the tracks near the station.

“Officers and paramedics attended and sadly a person was pronounced deceased. The incident is not thought to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.” – British Transport Police

Emergency Services Confirm Fatality

The West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed their arrival at 6.15am on Station Drive, Tipton, dispatching two ambulances, a paramedic officer, and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).

“We found one patient on arrival. Sadly, it was clear that nothing could be done to save the patient and they were confirmed deceased at the scene.” – West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson

The circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation but are not considered suspicious at this time.