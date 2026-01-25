Watch Live

ONE DEAD Tragedy Strikes at Helen’s Bay: Woman in 60s Dies After Sea Rescue

  • Updated: 20:07
  • , 25 January 2026

Rescue Chaos at Popular Northern Ireland Beach

A woman in her 60s died after struggling in the sea at Helen’s Bay beach, County Down. The heart-stopping drama unfolded yesterday afternoon when emergency services rushed to the scene. Two other swimmers were also pulled from the water and taken to the hospital.

Police, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and coastguards were alerted at around 1pm following distress calls. The coastguard rescued three people, while quick-thinking beachgoers jumped in to help before the professionals arrived.

Heartbroken Community Pays Tribute

“My thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time,” said local MP Alex Easton. “Helen’s Bay is a place many families cherish, which makes this loss all the more heartbreaking. This tragic incident is a reminder of how quickly emergencies can arise around our coastline. I encourage everyone to take care when visiting our beaches.”

Warnings Raised After Recent Sea Fatalities

Police have confirmed the death is not suspicious. The grim incident follows a deadly January rescue attempt near Withernsea, East Yorkshire, where two people died battling brutal sea conditions trying to save a teen girl.

Coast safety warnings remain in force as communities reel from these heartbreaking losses. Emergency services are urging all beach visitors to stay alert and respect dangerous sea conditions to prevent further tragedy.

