Blaze Hits Bath Close Late Monday

The London Fire Brigade raced to Bath Close just after 10pm on Monday, December 22, responding to a raging fire in a mid-terraced house.

Massive Fire Response

LFB received 22 emergency calls and dispatched six fire engines with around 40 firefighters from stations including Peckham, New Cross, Greenwich, and Brixton. Crews battled the blaze, which severely damaged part of the second floor.

Casualties and Investigation Underway

The London Ambulance Service treated three women at the scene. Two were rushed to hospital, but tragically, one later died. The Fire Brigade brought the fire under control by 11.14pm. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.