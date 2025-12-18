Watch Live

POINTLESS

  • Updated: 13:15
  • , 18 December 2025
Tragic Beating Outside Sainsbury’s Ends in Death

Andrew Clark, 43, died in hospital three days after being struck outside a Beckenham shop. The attack happened around 8.30pm on March 16, outside Sainsbury’s on Upper Elmers End Road.

Demeish Williams, 30, was jailed for five years and three months after admitting manslaughter over the deadly blow.

Fatal Row Over Queue Jumping

The violence erupted after Andrew refused Williams permission to cut in the queue. Williams lost his temper, walked back to his car, grabbed a facemask, and returned to confront Andrew.

CCTV showed Williams jogging back to the shop before hitting Andrew once to the side of his head with an open palm, yelling, “I told you to f***ing apologise.”

Justice Served—but Family Feel Let Down

Williams was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on December 18. Judge Andrew Lees said, “It should never have happened.”

Williams will serve up to two-thirds of his term and could be released by September 2028.

The relatively short sentence sparked outrage from Andrew’s family in court. One relative blasted, “This country is a joke,” while another called it a “disgrace.”

“Today’s sentence brings some degree of closure after an unimaginable painful nine months,” said Andrew’s family in a statement.

“Andrew’s loss has had a profound and devastating impact on each of us. He was killed in an unprovoked act of violence.”

“We are grateful for the court’s recognition of the offence’s seriousness, but this process has exposed serious flaws in our outdated justice system.”

“Victims are often left without protection or fairness. Overcrowded prisons push courts to sentence based on capacity, not justice.”

“Without real reform, more families will suffer like ours.”

Family’s Heartbreaking Tributes

Andrew’s daughter’s emotional words were read in court. She said: “I was 13 when my dad was violently killed. I spent my 14th birthday without him.”

“He wasn’t just my dad. He was my best friend. He called me boss because he’d do anything for me.”

She questioned Williams: “Why did you do this? No remorse, no apology, just silence. My dad believed in fairness. That day, he was standing up for it.”

Andrew’s wife, Cairistine, branded Williams a “monster.”

“You took him from us the moment you chose to walk back from the car and attack him. Why didn’t you walk away?”

“You left a small child in the car but didn’t check on them. Instead, you put on a mask and came back.”

“What kind of man kills instead of walking away? You are not a man – you are a monster.”

“I will live with grief and loss for the rest of my life. Andrew was joy, warmth, and life itself.”

Remembering Andrew

Andrew was a devoted dad and Newcastle United fan. He had just enjoyed watching his team win the Carabao Cup—the best day of his life—before tragedy struck.

His sister Lyndsey described him as “my strongest ally and greatest friend.”

“He supported his wife and daughter and always protected them,” she said. “The attack was nothing short of demonic.”

