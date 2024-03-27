Tragic Bus Crash Near Leipzig Claims Five Lives

A devastating bus crash on the A9 motorway near Leipzig has resulted in the loss of at least five lives, according to police reports.

The accident occurred earlier today, prompting the closure of the A9 motorway in both directions. The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, with authorities working to determine the cause.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, where they found the bus overturned on the busy motorway. Rescue helicopters and ambulances were deployed to assist the injured and provide medical aid.

The bus, operated by Flixbus, was en route from Berlin to Zurich, carrying a total of 53 passengers and two drivers at the time of the incident.

Flixbus issued a statement expressing deep sorrow over the tragic event and offering condolences to the families of the victims. The company pledged full cooperation with authorities in the investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

The A9 motorway, a vital transportation artery connecting Berlin to Munich, experienced significant disruption as a result of the crash. Police urged motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes if possible.

As the investigation continues, the community mourns the lives lost in this tragic incident, and authorities work tirelessly to provide support to the affected individuals and their families.