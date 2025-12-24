Tragic Christmas Eve Crash: 21-Year-Old Man Dies in Forklift Accident Near Newtownards

Emergency services were called to a horrific crash involving forklift truck on the outskirts of Newtownards this Christmas Eve. Despite heroic efforts from paramedics and air ambulance doctors, a 21-year-old man was crushed to death at the scene.

Heavy Emergency Response at Crash Site

Shortly before 1pm, police, fire crews, ambulance, and air ambulance teams rushed to the scene following reports of a collision involving farm machinery. Three fire engines attended alongside police and ambulance crews, highlighting the severity of the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that the Holywood Road is currently closed due to a serious road traffic collision. Local diversions are in place at Belfast Road, Whinney Hill Road and Craigantlet Road.”

Investigation Underway

The Health and Safety Executive is now working alongside police to launch a full investigation into the incident. Authorities have confirmed the tragic victim was involved with a forklift truck at the time of the crash.

Community Left Reeling This Christmas

The fatal accident has cast a dark shadow over the festive period for the local community. Emergency services continue to manage the scene while investigators piece together exactly what happened.