Tragic Christmas Eve Crash Claims Life of Football Coach Stephen Jones

Man Dies After Car Crash in Croxteth

Merseyside was rocked by tragedy on Christmas Eve. Stephen Jones, 33, from Bootle, died following a serious road collision at the junction of East Lancashire Road and Stonebridge Lane just before 8.40pm on 24 December 2025.

The crash involved a black Ford Puma, driven by Stephen, and a grey Audi A4. Stephen was rushed to hospital with devastating injuries but sadly passed away on Saturday 3 January.

Family Mourns Beloved Dad and Football Coach

Stephen’s family paid a heartfelt tribute, saying: “Stephen was a loving son, brother, partner, uncle but most importantly a dad, a role that meant the world to him.”

They remembered him as a lifelong Everton fan and passionate grassroots football coach who touched many lives. “Stephen’s death will leave a void for many people that won’t ever be filled. He will be missed deeply but loved forever and always in our hearts.”

His partner remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital, while their eight-year-old son suffered minor injuries and is being cared for by relatives.

Police Arrest Man Following Crash, Appeal for Witnesses

A 32-year-old Liverpool man was arrested at the scene. He’s now on bail as police investigate charges including causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit due to drink or drugs. The Serious Collision Investigation unit is continuing inquiries.

Detective Sergeant Simon Duffy urged witnesses to come forward: “Eyewitness accounts and dashcam footage are crucial. If you were in the area of the M57 or East Lancashire Road around 8.30pm on Christmas Eve, please contact us immediately.”

He also thanked those who provided first aid and helped emergency services at the scene.

How to Help the Investigation