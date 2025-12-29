Watch Live

Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Anthony Joshua's Close Team Members

Matchroom Boxing has issued a heartbreaking statement after a fatal car accident involving boxing star Anthony Joshua in Lagos, Nigeria.

Two Team Members Killed

The smash-hit crash took the lives of two of AJ’s closest pals and team members. Sina Ghami, Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach, was seen training the fighter just weeks before the bout against Jake Paul. Personal trainer Latif Ayodele, known as Latz, also died in the wreck.

AJ Injured but Stable

Anthony Joshua was hurt in the accident and rushed to hospital for treatment. Thankfully, his condition is stable and he remains under observation. Matchroom Boxing and 258 BXG confirmed the updates in their official release:

“Anthony Joshua was involved in a road traffic accident in Lagos, Nigeria, earlier today.”

“With profound sadness it has been confirmed that two close friends and team members Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele have tragically passed away.”

“Matchroom Boxing and 258 BXG can confirm that Anthony sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital for checks and treatment. He is in a stable condition and will remain there for observation.”

“Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families and friends of all those affected – and we ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.”

“No further comment will be made at this time.”

The boxing world mourns the loss of two valuable members of AJ’s inner circle as fans send prayers and support during this devastating time.

