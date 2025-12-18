Tragic Crash Claims Two Lives in East Dorset

A devastating crash on the B3078 near Knowlton has claimed the lives of two men from Poole.

Fatal Collision Rocks Local Community

At around 6:05pm on Saturday 13 December 2025, Dorset Police responded to a serious collision involving a black Audi A4 and a blue Volkswagen T-Roc near Lumber Lane.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene but tragically, the drivers—a 24-year-old man and a 57-year-old man, both from Poole—were pronounced dead at the spot.

Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute to Young Victim

The younger victim has been named as Robbie Kenneth Williams, also known as Robbie Diffey. His family described him as “beautiful, loving, caring, funny, mischievous.”

“We promise to look after both your baby girls. You’ve left a huge hole in all our hearts. We will forever and always love and miss you.”

Help Police with Vital Information

Dorset Police urge anyone with footage or information about the crash to come forward. Contact them online or call 101, quoting occurrence number 55250183191.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers at their website or by calling freephone 0800 555 111.