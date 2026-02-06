Watch Live

Tragic Crash: Four-Year-Old Boy Killed After Being ‘Rammed’ Off Kent Road

  • Updated: 22:02
  • , 6 February 2026

The heartbroken mother of a four-year-old boy killed in a terrifying crash has revealed she had a chilling premonition that something terrible was about to happen. Hayley Maughan told the court how panic gripped her as her cousin and his father “chased” her family along the A2 in Kent, before the fatal smash.

Chased at High Speed on A2

At Maidstone Crown Court, Ms Maughan described the desperate chase involving her family in their Ford pick-up and the two other vehicles driven by 27-year-old Owen Maughan and his 54-year-old father Patrick Maughan. She said, “I was panicking so bad. They were chasing us. We begged them to stop – the kids were in the car.”

Prosecutor Richard Jory KC slammed Owen Maughan’s actions as a “deliberate ramming at high speed,” accusing him of using his car as a weapon to push the family’s vehicle off the road at around 60mph near Pepper Hill, Northfleet.

Horrific Aftermath

The crash left the family’s Ford pick-up flipping and crashing violently. Ms Maughan frantically searched the back seats but her son Peter was missing. Jurors heard the tragic boy had been thrown from the vehicle, suffering “severe and devastating injuries” to his head, chest, and abdomen that left him with no chance.

She found Peter face down in the grass and screamed for help.

Trial Update: Manslaughter Plea

  • Owen Maughan has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, dangerous driving causing serious injury, and grievous bodily harm to the family’s driver, Lovell Mahon.
  • Patrick Maughan denies all charges.

The trial continues as the court seeks justice for little Peter, whose life was cut short in this devastating family feud gone deadly.

