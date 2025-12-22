Tragic Crash in Bolton Claims Two Lives

Two women have died after being hit by a car in Bolton this morning. The horrific crash unfolded just before 8am at a busy junction where Scout Road meets Smithills Dean Road, Colliers Row Road, and Coal Pit Road.

VW Polo Driver Arrested

The driver, a 19-year-old man, smashed into the two pedestrians as they walked along Smithills Dean Road. Both women, aged 57 and 59, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The young driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing two deaths by dangerous driving.

Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing for information. They want anyone who was near the junction at the time, witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage to get in touch.

Call SCIU directly on 0161 856 4741

Use the live chat at gmp.police.uk

Quote log 507 of 22/12/2025

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Investigations are ongoing as police work to piece together the full details of this tragic incident.