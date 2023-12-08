Tragic Cyclist Fatality on Old Kent Road in Peckham After Collision with Lorry

In a heart-wrenching incident in South London, a cyclist lost his life following a collision with a lorry on Tuesday evening, December 5th. The accident occurred on the bustling Old Kent Road, near the junction with St James Road in South Bermondsey.

The victim, a 53-year-old man, was found severely injured by Metropolitan Police officers who arrived at the scene at 6.36 pm. Despite the efforts of the London Ambulance Service paramedics to provide emergency first aid, the man was tragically pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s family has been notified, and police are now investigating the circumstances of the crash.

The lorry driver involved in the accident stopped to assist and has not been arrested, as per the current enquiry. The Metropolitan Police are actively seeking witnesses to the crash, particularly those who might have dashcam footage of the incident.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police urged anyone with information to come forward, providing contact details for the witness line and the option to call 101 or contact @MetCC, quoting reference 5873/05DEC23.

This incident adds to a worrying trend of road accidents in London, spotlighting the dangers faced by cyclists on busy urban roads. The Metropolitan Police are committed to thoroughly investigating this case and are calling on the public to help piece together the events that led to this unfortunate fatality.

