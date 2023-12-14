Tragic Death of 14-Year-Old Girl in East London Tower Block Fall

In a heartbreaking incident, a 14-year-old girl has died after reportedly falling from a height at a tower block in East London. Emergency services were called to The Quarterdeck on the Isle of Dogs, Tower Hamlets, around 5 pm on Monday, following reports of the fall.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the teenager was rushed to the hospital in a life-threatening condition but tragically passed away on Wednesday, December 12. The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation by the police, working in conjunction with the coroner’s office.

A spokesperson for the Met Police stated: “Police were called at 5 pm on Monday, December 11, to reports that a 14-year-old girl had fallen from height in The Quarterdeck, Tower Hamlets. Officers attended along with the paramedics from the London Ambulance Service. The girl was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition, where she sadly died on Wednesday, 12 December. Her family has been informed, and officers will work with the coroner to establish more details about the incident.”

The family of the young girl has requested privacy during this incredibly difficult time.

The London Ambulance Service also released a statement, noting that they were called to the scene at 4:57 pm on Monday, December 11. They dispatched several resources, including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, and London’s Air Ambulance. The first medic arrived within approximately two minutes, and the teenager was treated at the scene before being taken to a major trauma centre as a priority.

This tragic event has sent shockwaves through the community, with residents and local authorities deeply saddened by the loss of such a young life. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and further details are expected to be released as they become available.