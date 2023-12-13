Tragic Death of Asylum Seeker on Bibby Stockholm Barge Raises Concerns

A devastating incident has occurred on the Bibby Stockholm barge, docked off Portland, Dorset, which houses migrants awaiting the outcome of their asylum applications. An asylum seeker is reported to have died on board, with sources suggesting the individual may have taken their own life.

Several migrants on the vessel, who preferred to remain anonymous shared insights about the deceased’s complaints regarding life on the barge. The deceased reportedly had issues with the food quality, living conditions, and overall treatment, leading to significant stress.

Dorset Police were alerted to the incident just after 6.20am on Tuesday and are currently conducting inquiries. The barge, a three-storey vessel, can accommodate up to 500 men and features over 200 cabins.

Eyewitness accounts from other migrants on the barge revealed the man’s distress on the night before his death. He allegedly shouted about his frustrations and the lack of adequate care, emphasizing that he felt like a scapegoat.

The Home Office has responded to these claims, asserting their commitment to the wellbeing of those on board the Bibby Stockholm. They stated that the incident would be thoroughly investigated by the police and the coroner to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the death.

Home Secretary James Cleverly addressed MPs, extending his condolences and assuring that the incident would be fully investigated. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman also mentioned that migrants on the barge receive medical assessments and have ongoing support for emotional trauma.

Deborah Coles, director of the charity Inquest, emphasized the need for an independent investigation into the death, given the reported prison-like conditions on the barge. She called the incident a “tragic death forewarned” and demanded accountability.

The use of the Bibby Stockholm as migrant accommodation has been contentious, with local and national opposition branding it as “cruel and inhumane.” This tragic incident has amplified calls for a reevaluation of such facilities and a more compassionate approach to asylum seekers.

Richard Drax, Conservative MP for South Dorset, described the situation as a “tragedy born of an impossible situation,” while Enver Solomon, Chief Executive of the Refugee Council, called for an independent review to prevent similar tragedies. He criticized the current asylum system for its lack of compassion and humanity.

As the community and authorities grapple with this tragic event, there is a growing consensus on the urgent need for a more humane and dignified approach to asylum seekers in the UK.