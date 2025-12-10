Watch Live

TRIBUTES PAID Tragic Death of Lance Corporal George Hooley Confirmed by Ministry of Defence

  • Updated: 16:54
  • , 10 December 2025
Tragic Death of Lance Corporal George Hooley Confirmed by Ministry of Defence

 

The Ministry of Defence has sadly confirmed the death of Lance Corporal George Hooley, who died in Ukraine on 9 December 2025.

Elite Soldier Dies in Tragic Accident

Lance Corporal Hooley died following an accident while observing Ukrainian forces testing a new defensive capability away from the front lines. He was just 28 years old.

Rising Star of The Parachute Regiment

  • Born 12 February 1997, Hooley joined the Army in November 2015.
  • He trained at the Infantry Training Centre in Catterick and topped his cohort in the Pre-Parachute Selection Course, earning the title ‘P Company Champion’.
  • Hooley’s extensive operational experience included deployments to Afghanistan, Africa, and Eastern Europe.
  • He excelled on key promotion courses, earning Distinctions and was due for promotion to Corporal in January 2026.
  • Trusted with Corporal-level responsibilities on his latest deployment, Hooley was an exceptional junior leader.

Heartfelt Tributes from Commanders and Defence Secretary

Commanding Officer: “Lance Corporal Hooley’s future was incredibly bright. He would have continued to lead at the very front of his peer-group. Our sorrow is nothing compared to that of his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time.”

Company Commander: “George’s energy and enthusiasm were extraordinary. He inspired everyone around him with kindness and integrity. He was the glue and the spark of the team, making hard days easier and good days memorable.”

Defence Secretary John Healey MP: “Lance Corporal George Hooley served with distinction. He will be deeply missed. His tragic death reminds us of the courage and commitment of our Armed Forces every day.”

