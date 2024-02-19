Police in Tower Hamlets are urging witnesses to come forward following the tragic death of a 21-year-old woman, identified as Teddi Baker, in the area.

The incident unfolded on Thursday, 8 February, when emergency services responded to reports of an unconscious woman at a residential address on Stainsby Road, E14. Despite efforts to revive her, Teddi Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on 9 February, and investigators are awaiting the results of further tests to determine the cause of her death.

In an effort to piece together the events leading up to the tragedy, detectives are appealing for information regarding a fight that occurred the night before Teddi’s death. The altercation is believed to have taken place on the evening of Wednesday, 7 February, in the vicinity of Dod Street near the alleyway leading to Limehouse Cut canal, E14. It is suspected to have involved a group of up to six individuals, including Teddi Baker.

Detective Inspector Sufia Matin of Tower Hamlets CID emphasized the importance of gathering information surrounding the incident, stating, “We owe it to Teddi and her family to find out what happened, and you could hold vital information we may need.

Authorities have made one arrest in connection with the incident, with a woman in her 20s detained on suspicion of murder. However, she has since been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact police immediately. They can do so by dialing 101 or reaching out to MetCC, quoting CAD 1469/08FEB24. Alternatively, individuals can provide anonymous tips to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

As investigations continue, authorities are hopeful that witnesses will come forward to assist in uncovering the circumstances surrounding Teddi Baker’s tragic death.