Tragic Death of Teenager After Ingesting Poisonous Berries in Didsbury Park

In a tragic incident, 14-year-old Benn Curran-Nicholls died after eating poisonous yew tree berries during a walk with his father in Fletcher Moss Park, Didsbury. An inquest into his death has revealed the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking event, which occurred on September 18, 2022.

The Incident

Benn, who had severe autism, was on one of his regular therapeutic walks with his father when he climbed a yew tree, a common activity he enjoyed. Unaware of the risks, he ingested some of the tree’s berries. After returning home, he collapsed and was rushed to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital. Despite several hours of treatment, Benn sadly passed away in the early hours of September 19.

Yew Berries: A Toxic Hazard

Yew berries, along with most parts of the yew tree, contain toxic compounds called taxines that are highly poisonous to humans when ingested. Even consuming a small number of berries or leaves can be fatal.

Coroner’s Report and Warning

Coroner Andrew Bridgman has issued a report emphasizing the dangers of eating yew tree berries and leaves. He highlighted that both Benn’s father and a Manchester City Council’s Neighbourhood Manager for Environmental Health were unaware of the tree’s poisonous nature. The coroner urged that more awareness and warning signs should be considered at parks.

Consideration of Public Safety Measures

Following Benn’s death, health and council officials discussed installing warning signs in the park. However, concerns were raised that such signs might inadvertently encourage suicidal individuals to ingest yew berries. Despite these concerns, the coroner recommended a reconsideration of this decision, stating that the decision not to put up warning signs was not “properly and fully thought through.”