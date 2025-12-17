Tragic Discovery at Samphire Hoe

Kent Police, alongside HM Coastguard, recovered a woman’s body at Samphire Hoe Country Park, Dover, at 4pm on Tuesday 16 December 2025. The somber find comes after a frantic search for a missing 55-year-old woman from Ashford.

Family Notified, Death Not Suspicious

The missing woman was reported last Thursday, 11 December 2025. While formal identification is pending, relatives have been informed. Police confirm the death isn’t being treated as suspicious.

Investigation and Next Steps

A report is currently being prepared for the coroner as authorities continue their inquiries. This heartbreaking case has shaken the Ashford community.