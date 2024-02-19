UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Fatal Collision on Soho Road: Man Arrested on Suspicion of Dangerous Driving

Edmonton Rapist Wayne Campbell On the Run: Police Issue Warning to Public

Tragic Discovery in Bristol: Three Children Found Dead, Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Murder

A man has died following a road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles in Handsworth

Retro Slots: a return to the past with a modern outlook in 2024

Home Breaking Tragic Discovery in Bristol: Three Children Found Dead, Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Murder

Tragic Discovery in Bristol: Three Children Found Dead, Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Murder

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Collage of sleeping baby and smiling children

Heartbreaking news has emerged from Bristol as authorities investigate the tragic deaths of three children, identified as Mohamed Al Fil Bashh (10 months), Fares (10 years), and Jory (7 years), who were found deceased in their home. A 42-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

Officers were alerted to the distressing scene in the early hours of Sunday morning, following a concern for welfare call at a property on Blaise Walk, Sea Mills, around 12:40 am. Despite immediate medical attention, the children could not be saved.

Mohamed Al-Fil Bashh, Fares, and Jory were beloved members of the community, with neighbours expressing shock and sadness at the devastating news. Speaking about the children, neighbour Salwa Bashar fondly remembered them as “beautiful, happy kids” who were always smiling. The family, part of the Sudanese community in Bristol, has left an indelible mark on those around them.

As investigations unfold, authorities have indicated that the children’s father had previously been arrested for domestic violence, shedding light on potential complexities within the family dynamic. However, the focus remains on understanding the circumstances surrounding the children’s deaths.

A poignant video has surfaced, showcasing Fares singing and playing the ukulele while his sister, Jory, dances joyfully beside him. The touching footage offers a glimpse into the lives of the young victims, highlighting their vibrant spirits and infectious smiles.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Sea Mills community, prompting an outpouring of support and tributes. Local schools and playgroups have announced closures as a mark of respect, with residents grappling with the profound loss.

Avon and Somerset Police have assured the public that they are treating the incident as an isolated one, with Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen emphasizing the importance of thorough investigations to determine the cause of death.

Political figures, including Darren Jones, MP for Bristol North West, and local councillor Henry Michallat, have expressed their condolences, while Avon and Somerset Police Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford has called for a comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

As the community mourns the loss of Mohamed Al-Fil Bashh, Fares, and Jory, authorities continue to gather evidence and support the grieving family through this devastating time.

Post Views: 13

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Police Launch Major Search After Child, Three, Falls Into River in Leicestershire
Cillian Murphy Makes History with BAFTA Best Actor Win
Motorist’s Narrow Escape as Wine Bottle Hits Car Windscreen in Yokosuka Way Gillingham
Urgent Appeal: Help Swindon Police Locate Missing Jay Paxton
Massive Fire at Scrap Yard in Birmingham
Tune In to the BAFTA Awards Ceremony Tonight on BBC One and iPlayer

READ NEXT:

Drivers filling up at what could be London’s most expensive petrol station were shocked to learn they were paying nearly £2.50 per litre.
Detectives are working to trace a woman who was seen being forced into a car in Haringey
Second man arrested as police renew appeals for witnesses to Walthamstow murder
Multi-Car Collision on A2 Near Dartford Causes Morning Disruption
Two men have been charged following an incident of damage at a mosque in Derby
Appeal for Help Finding Missing Teen from Kirkby Stephen
Pair Arrested in Colchester After Police Officers Strangled
Breaking

Domestic Assault Investigation Leads to Recovery of Firearms

Investigation Launched Into Children’s Deaths in Bristol
Suspects Linked to Serious A2 Collision Added to Most Wanted List
Murder Investigation Underway Following Stabbing in Hackney
Georges Accuses Peggy of Being a ‘Calculated Manipulator’ and Reveals True Reason for Breakup
Police Charge Individual After Migrants Found in Lorry at Newhaven Ferry Port
Controversy Surrounds Former Apprentice Contestant Dr Asif Munaf
Breaking

Vandalism Incident Causes Damage and Injury to No. 85 Bus

Gloucester Brewery Partners with Great Western Air Ambulance Charity to Launch “Cheeky Chopper” Non-Alcoholic IPA
Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley Condemns Online Abuse Directed at New Assistant Chief Constable Karen Findlay
Appeal for Witnesses Following Shooting at Enfield Bar
Former Trowbridge School Teacher Sentenced to Four Years for Non-Recent Child Sex Offences
Fire Breaks Out at Recycling Centre in Garrison Road, Sheerness
Manhunt launched for driver after Serious A2 Collision near Dartford: Witnesses Wanted
Massive Blaze Engulfs East London Scrapyard Near Thames Barrier, Emergency Services Mobilised
Life-Changing Injuries in High-Speed Collision on A2, Investigation Underway
BreakingLONDON

Mixed Weather Ahead: Showery Start to the Week

Breaking

Major Incident on A2 Eastbound Prompts Road Closure and Safety Advisory

A man has been jailed after being found guilty of two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine
A woman who found the courage to speak to officers about a controlling relationship has been praised after her ex-partner was jailed
Man convicted of the murder of Natasha Morais
Thameslink Services Suspended After Person Hit by Train Between Gatwick and Three Bridges
Drug suppliers who exploited young boys to sell Class A drugs have been locked up after a specialist police team shut down a County Lines operation
Man Jailed for Assulting Officers at Hull Paragon Station
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Families “Sickened” as Police Share Stabbing Victims’ Injuries on WhatsApp
Ongoing Search After Child Falls in Leicester’s River Soar
Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash in Handsworth
Two Teenage Boys Charged with Murder of 16-Year-Old Darrian Williams
Police Launch Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Jayden from Haywards Heath
Female Climber Saved by Passing Royal Marine Hero After 65-Foot Plunge on Blencathra Mountain
Breaking

Robust Policing Planned for Palestine Solidarity March in London

Breaking

£1 Million Worth of Crystal Meth Seized in Croydon Drug Raid

Breaking

Gravesend Man Sentenced for Adopted Daughter’s Murder

Breaking

Appeal for Witnesses Following Fatal Collision in Broadstairs

RECOMMENDED

Police Drone Aids in Recovery of Stolen Caravan in Dartford
Baby’s Death Blamed on Ambulance Delay Due to Categorisation Error
Mother Fatally Stabbed by Mentally Ill Son After Ambulance Refusal
Kent Police Appeals for Information Following Supermarket Incident in Maidstone
Motorist Charged for Allegedly Ignoring Road Closures During Fatal Collision Response
Man Jailed for Disturbances at Rochester Bars
BreakingLONDON

London Overground Line Renamed “Mildmay” in Tribute to Historic Hospital

Breaking

Witnesses Sought After Woman Assaulted in Leysdown-on-Sea

Breaking

A suspect has been remanded in custody following allegations he repeatedly stamped on a man’s head in Maidstone

Breaking

DNA Breakthrough Cracks Cold Case Murder After Three Decades

Breaking

Man Found Dead in New Malden Flat

BreakingLONDON

Celebrity Big Brother Set to Return with Star-Studded Lineup

BreakingLONDON

Uncertain Future for South East London Body Shop Stores as Chain Enters Administration

BreakingLONDON

Escaped Detainees from Yarl’s Wood Riot Apprehended in London

BreakingLONDON

Mechanic who had secret life running child abuse sites on the dark web is jailed

BreakingLONDON

Half-Term Food Deals to Keep the Family Happy

Breaking

Radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan Killed in Mass Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Rally

BreakingLONDON

Urgent Search Underway for Missing Man from Erith

Breaking

Appeal following assaults at Medway Hospital

Breaking

Witnesses are being urged to come forward after a man suffered serious injuries during an incident in Deal

Breaking

Boat Owner Ordered to Pay £20,000 Following Vessel Collision with Rocks

Breaking

Police Appeal for Information Following Theft and Threat Incident in Salisbury

Breaking

Robust Policing Planned for Palestine Solidarity March in London

Breaking

£1 Million Worth of Crystal Meth Seized in Croydon Drug Raid

Top Stories

Breaking

Baby’s Death Blamed on Ambulance Delay Due to Categorisation Error

Breaking

Mother Fatally Stabbed by Mentally Ill Son After Ambulance Refusal

Breaking

Kent Police Appeals for Information Following Supermarket Incident in Maidstone

Breaking

Motorist Charged for Allegedly Ignoring Road Closures During Fatal Collision Response

Breaking

Man Jailed for Disturbances at Rochester Bars

Breaking

The Rise of Recruitment Automation Tools in Modern Hiring

Breaking

Elderly Man Found Deceased Near Cherry Lane, Deal

Breaking

Kent Police Appeals for Help in Locating Missing Teenage Girls

Breaking

Murder Investigation Launched Following Fatal Incident in Reading

SUSSEX

Seaford Fossil Hunters Dig Deep, Despite Falling Warnings

Breaking

A man has been sentenced following the serious assault of a man in his 40s at a Southampton house last summer

BreakingLONDON

Planned Roadworks Set to Affect South East London and North Kent

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Fatal Collision on Soho Road: Man Arrested on Suspicion of Dangerous Driving
Edmonton Rapist Wayne Campbell On the Run: Police Issue Warning to Public
Tragic Discovery in Bristol: Three Children Found Dead, Woman Arrested on Suspicion of...

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.