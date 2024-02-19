Heartbreaking news has emerged from Bristol as authorities investigate the tragic deaths of three children, identified as Mohamed Al Fil Bashh (10 months), Fares (10 years), and Jory (7 years), who were found deceased in their home. A 42-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

Officers were alerted to the distressing scene in the early hours of Sunday morning, following a concern for welfare call at a property on Blaise Walk, Sea Mills, around 12:40 am. Despite immediate medical attention, the children could not be saved.

Mohamed Al-Fil Bashh, Fares, and Jory were beloved members of the community, with neighbours expressing shock and sadness at the devastating news. Speaking about the children, neighbour Salwa Bashar fondly remembered them as “beautiful, happy kids” who were always smiling. The family, part of the Sudanese community in Bristol, has left an indelible mark on those around them.

As investigations unfold, authorities have indicated that the children’s father had previously been arrested for domestic violence, shedding light on potential complexities within the family dynamic. However, the focus remains on understanding the circumstances surrounding the children’s deaths.

A poignant video has surfaced, showcasing Fares singing and playing the ukulele while his sister, Jory, dances joyfully beside him. The touching footage offers a glimpse into the lives of the young victims, highlighting their vibrant spirits and infectious smiles.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Sea Mills community, prompting an outpouring of support and tributes. Local schools and playgroups have announced closures as a mark of respect, with residents grappling with the profound loss.

Avon and Somerset Police have assured the public that they are treating the incident as an isolated one, with Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen emphasizing the importance of thorough investigations to determine the cause of death.

Political figures, including Darren Jones, MP for Bristol North West, and local councillor Henry Michallat, have expressed their condolences, while Avon and Somerset Police Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford has called for a comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

As the community mourns the loss of Mohamed Al-Fil Bashh, Fares, and Jory, authorities continue to gather evidence and support the grieving family through this devastating time.