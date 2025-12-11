Tragic Discovery in Hunt for Missing 85-Year-Old Woman

Leicestershire Police have confirmed a heartbreaking development in the search for Glenda Keal, 85, who vanished from Earl Shilton last week.

Body Found in Hinckley

Glenda was last seen on Sunday, 7 December, around 1.50pm, walking along Hawley Road towards Westfield Road in Hinckley. This morning, Thursday 11 December, officers received a report shortly after 8.40am of a woman’s body discovered near Brick Kiln Street in Hinckley.

While formal identification is still pending, the recovered body is believed to be Glenda’s.

Family Mourns, Police Continue Inquiry

Specialist officers are supporting the grieving family, who have requested privacy during this tragic time. Police state her death is not being treated as suspicious. An official file will now be prepared for HM Coroner.