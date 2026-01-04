Tragic End for Dog in Frozen Painswick Park Pond

A dog has sadly died after plunging through ice at Painswick Park, Wythenshawe.

Fire Crews Launch Water Rescue

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) rushed to the scene just before 12:30pm on Sunday, 4 January, after reports of a dog trapped under the ice.

Two fire engines from Wythenshawe and the specialized Water Incident Unit from Eccles were dispatched.

Heroic but Heartbreaking Recovery

Firefighters braved the icy water, using a ceiling hook in a desperate search for the dog.

“Crews recovered the dog who had sadly died and remain on the scene,” a GMFRS spokesperson said.

The incident serves as a grim reminder to stay vigilant around frozen waters this winter.