Tragic End for Student Turned Away from Lincoln Nightclub – Body Found in Canal

A heartbreaking search in Lincoln has ended after the body of 20-year-old university student Connor Calleja was found in a canal near The Brayford.

Connor Vanishes After Nightclub Rejection

Connor, a student at Lincoln University, was last spotted on CCTV footage walking along University Bridge in the early hours of Sunday, January 11, 2026. His disappearance followed being denied entry to the popular nightclub Home. According to his stepdad, John Lewis, Connor was making his way back to his accommodation when he was lost.

Body Discovered in Foss Bank Canal

Lincolnshire Police confirmed a man’s body was found during their search near The Brayford. A spokesperson said, “While formal identification has yet to take place, we believe this to be the body of 20-year-old Connor who was last seen in Lincoln on Sunday 11 January 2026.”

Authorities stressed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. “His family have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers,” the spokesperson added. “We ask the public and media to respect the family’s privacy at this very difficult time.”

Family Breaks Silence

On Facebook, Connor’s stepdad shared the devastating news: “It’s with our deepest regret to have to inform everyone that Connor has died. No words can describe how upset, sad and devastating this is for us.”

The University of Lincoln released a statement offering condolences: “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with all those affected by the loss of one of our students, Connor Calleja. Connor was a much-loved member of our community. We ask that their grief and privacy are respected.”

Our thoughts are with Connor’s family and friends at this tragic time.