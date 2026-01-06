Tragic End to Search for Missing 96-Year-Old in Abingdon

Police have confirmed the heartbreaking outcome of the search for Christine, a 96-year-old woman who went missing in Abingdon.

Found But Sadly Passed Away

After an extensive operation involving officers and Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue on Monday, 5 January 2026, Christine was located last night. Despite lifesaving efforts at the scene, she tragically died.

Family Notified, Investigation Closed

Authorities have informed Christine’s family and expressed deep condolences during this difficult time. Formal identification is complete, and a report has been sent to the coroner. The police confirmed her death is not being treated as suspicious.