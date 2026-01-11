Watch Live

POLICE PLEA Tragic Fatal Crash on Oxford’s Eastern Bypass

  • Updated: 03:19
  • , 11 January 2026
Tragic Fatal Crash on Oxford’s Eastern Bypass

valley-police/" title="Thames Valley Police" rel="nofollow">Thames Valley Police are hunting for witnesses after a fatal collision in Oxford in the early hours of Saturday.

Pedestrian Killed in High-Speed Smash

The deadly crash happened around 2:15am on the A4142 Eastern Bypass, between Risinghurst and Horspath Driftway.

Two cars – a Ford Fiesta and a Hyundai Ioniq – collided with an 80-year-old pedestrian who later died from his injuries. Police have informed his next of kin.

Driver Arrested for Suspected Unlicensed, Uninsured Driving

A 28-year-old man from Dunstable, Bedfordshire, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by driving without a licence or insurance. He remains in police custody.

Police Plea for Witnesses and Footage

Detective Sergeant Oliver Cahill-Smith said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the pedestrian who died in this collision. I am appealing to anyone who saw the collision or has footage from the area to contact Thames Valley Police as soon as possible.”

If you have any info, contact Thames Valley Police via your local station, their website, or by calling 101. Quote reference number 43260014193.

Recommended for you

Brighton Gears Up to Ban Nasty Pavement Parking
PARKING CLAMPDOWN Brighton Gears Up to Ban Nasty Pavement Parking
Convicted Paedophile Jailed for Hoarding Thousands of Sick Images
SICKO JAILED Convicted Paedophile Jailed for Hoarding Thousands of Sick Images
New Video Shows Chilling Moments Before ICE Agent Kills Renee Nicole Good
GAME OVER New Video Shows Chilling Moments Before ICE Agent Kills Renee Nicole Good
Urgent: Search Underway for Missing Teen Sophie Heard in Kingsbridge
FIND SOPHIE Urgent: Search Underway for Missing Teen Sophie Heard in Kingsbridge

Must READ

Sainsbury’s Recalls Slow Cooked Lamb Shoulder Over Hidden Milk Allergy Risk
FOOD RECALL Sainsbury’s Recalls Slow Cooked Lamb Shoulder Over Hidden Milk Allergy Risk
Pedestrian Killed in Horrific A449 Crash, Wolverhampton
HORROR CRASH Pedestrian Killed in Horrific A449 Crash, Wolverhampton
£24 Million Cannabis Stockpile Seized in Massive Bolton Drugs Raid
MASS DRUGS HAUL £24 Million Cannabis Stockpile Seized in Massive Bolton Drugs Raid
Nearly £100k Seized in Major Money Laundering Bust
TWO ARRESTS Nearly £100k Seized in Major Money Laundering Bust
Kenyan Man Found Dead in Reading: Tragedy Strikes Homeless Community
KILLED BY THE COLD Kenyan Man Found Dead in Reading: Tragedy Strikes Homeless Community
No Police Action Over Teen’s Tragic M5 Death
IN THE CLEAR No Police Action Over Teen’s Tragic M5 Death
Man Charged with Manslaughter Over Wakefield Death
DIED THREE DAYS LATER Man Charged with Manslaughter Over Wakefield Death
Twelve Charged Over Shocking Historic Child Sex Abuse in West Yorkshire
CHILD SEX CHARGES Twelve Charged Over Shocking Historic Child Sex Abuse in West Yorkshire
Robbery Drama at Earl’s Court Tube Station
CCTV RELEASED Robbery Drama at Earl’s Court Tube Station
Thug Smashes Light in Ipswich Cafe, Injuring Two Customers
NOW EATING PORRIDGE Thug Smashes Light in Ipswich Cafe, Injuring Two Customers

More For You

Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat Trigger Murder Inquiry
MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat Trigger Murder Inquiry
Sussex Police Hunt Vandals After Ticehurst Van Break-Ins
POLICE PROBE Sussex Police Hunt Vandals After Ticehurst Van Break-Ins
Urgent Appeal: Have You Seen Missing James from Calverton?
FIND JAMIE Urgent Appeal: Have You Seen Missing James from Calverton?
Building Collapse Sparks Emergency Response in Wolverhampton
NO ONE TRAPPED Building Collapse Sparks Emergency Response in Wolverhampton

More From UK News in Pictures

Yemeni Asylum Seeker Sexually Assaults Nurse, Pisses by Traffic Lights
DISGRACEFUL Yemeni Asylum Seeker Sexually Assaults Nurse, Pisses by Traffic Lights
Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash
POLICE NEED DASHCAM Fatal Crash in Herne Bay: Police Hunt Witnesses
Five Emergency Workers Hurt in Horror Essex Crash – Three Men Arrested for Drug and Drink Driving
HORROR SMASH Five Emergency Workers Hurt in Horror Essex Crash – Three Men Arrested for Drug and Drink Driving
Fatal Crash in Ramsgate: Police Launch Urgent Appeal
PLOUGHED INTO RAILINGS Fatal Crash in Ramsgate: Police Launch Urgent Appeal
Elon Musk sparks outrage with bikini pic of Sir Keir amid AI child abuse image scandal
GROK ON THE CHOPPING BLOCK Elon Musk sparks outrage with bikini pic of Sir Keir amid AI child abuse image scandal
Trump’s Bold Claim: ‘Own Greenland, The Easy or Hard Way’
BOLD CLAIM Trump’s Bold Claim: ‘Own Greenland, The Easy or Hard Way’
Woman Arrested by Six Cops for Feeding Pigeons and Fined £100 for 'Throwing Bread on the Floor'
PIGEONGATE Woman Arrested by Six Cops for Feeding Pigeons and Fined £100 for ‘Throwing Bread on the Floor’
Cyclist in Life-Threatening Condition After Collision with Lorry in Erith – UKNIP
HIT AND RUN PROBE Man in Hospital After Croydon Hit-and-Run – Police Seek Witnesses
Iran’s Crown Prince Plans Dramatic Return Amid Deadly Protests
DEADLY PROTEST Iran’s Crown Prince Plans Dramatic Return Amid Deadly Protests
Police Probe Officers Over Failures in Train Stabbing Case
UNDER FIRE Police Probe Officers Over Failures in Train Stabbing Case
Man Killed as Storm Goretti Topples Tree onto Caravan in Cornwall
TRAGIC END Man Killed as Storm Goretti Topples Tree onto Caravan in Cornwall
Serving Metropolitan Police Officer Charged with Sexual Assault
CHRISTMAS EVE ATTACK Gunfire Rips Through Family Home
Paedophile Hunter Sting Nets Man Guilty of Sexual Chat with ‘Girl’
HUNTER STING Paedophile Hunter Sting Nets Man Guilty of Sexual Chat with ‘Girl’
Ex-Met volunteer cadet leader Grant Fulker convicted of sexual assault
ABUSE OF TRUST Ex-Met volunteer cadet leader Grant Fulker convicted of sexual assault
UAE Slams UK Universities Over Radicalisation Fears, Bans Scholarships
UK BLACKLISTED UAE Slams UK Universities Over Radicalisation Fears, Bans Scholarships
Search On for Missing Maidenhead Woman
BRING HER HOME Search On for Missing Maidenhead Woman

More From UKNIP

Man Jailed for Five Years Over Sexual Assault of Boy Under 13
POLICE PRAISED Man Jailed for Five Years Over Sexual Assault of Boy Under 13
Ronnie O’Sullivan Pulls Out of Masters at Last Minute
PULL OUT Ronnie O’Sullivan Pulls Out of Masters at Last Minute
Teen Girl Dies in House Fire, Mother and Brother Charged with Manslaughter
FOUR CHARGED Teen Girl Dies in House Fire, Mother and Brother Charged with Manslaughter
Eastbourne man jailed over knife attack outside victim’s home
KNIFE ATTACK Eastbourne man jailed over knife attack outside victim’s home
error: Content is protected !!