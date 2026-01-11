Tragic Fatal Crash on Oxford’s Eastern Bypass

valley-police/" title="Thames Valley Police" rel="nofollow">Thames Valley Police are hunting for witnesses after a fatal collision in Oxford in the early hours of Saturday.

Pedestrian Killed in High-Speed Smash

The deadly crash happened around 2:15am on the A4142 Eastern Bypass, between Risinghurst and Horspath Driftway.

Two cars – a Ford Fiesta and a Hyundai Ioniq – collided with an 80-year-old pedestrian who later died from his injuries. Police have informed his next of kin.

Driver Arrested for Suspected Unlicensed, Uninsured Driving

A 28-year-old man from Dunstable, Bedfordshire, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by driving without a licence or insurance. He remains in police custody.

Police Plea for Witnesses and Footage

Detective Sergeant Oliver Cahill-Smith said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the pedestrian who died in this collision. I am appealing to anyone who saw the collision or has footage from the area to contact Thames Valley Police as soon as possible.”

If you have any info, contact Thames Valley Police via your local station, their website, or by calling 101. Quote reference number 43260014193.