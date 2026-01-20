Boy’s Body Discovered on Stephens Road

The body of a 16-year-old schoolboy was found in the early hours on Stephens Road, Plaistow. Emergency services rushed to the scene after reports of a boy in a school uniform with an obvious head injury.

Police and Ambulance Respond

The London Ambulance Service arrived and confirmed the boy was dead at 12:28am on Saturday, January 10. Met Police officers attended the scene shortly after being notified by paramedics.

“Officers attended the scene where sadly a 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead. His next of kin have been informed,” a police spokesperson said.

Death Treated as Unexpected, Not Suspicious

The investigation is ongoing, but officers believe the death is not suspicious. A file is being prepared for the coroner as the community awaits answers.

A post-mortem revealed the boy died from multiple injuries. A full inquest is scheduled for August.