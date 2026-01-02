Watch Live

FIRST VICTIM NAMED Tragic Fire at Swiss Ski Resort Claims Life of 17-Year-Old Golf Prodigy

  • Updated: 20:45
  • , 2 January 2026
Tragic Fire at Swiss Ski Resort Claims Life of 17-Year-Old Golf Prodigy

 

Emanuele Galeppini: Rising Star Lost

Golf prodigy Emanuele Galeppini, just 17, has been named as the first victim of the deadly fire at a Swiss ski resort. The talented youth, originally from Genoa, Italy, was making waves on the golf scene across Europe and the Middle East.

One of Emanuele’s recent triumphs was winning the 2025 Omega Dubai Creek Amateur Open last April. He had also competed in the King Hamad Trophy at the Royal Golf Club in Bahrain and the UAE Cup in Al Ain.

Italian Golf Federation Mourns Loss

The Italian Golf Federation paid tribute on social media, saying:

“The Italian Golf Federation mourns the passing of Emanuele Galeppini, a young athlete who carried with him passion and authentic values. In this moment of great sorrow, our thoughts go to his family and to all those who loved him. Emanuele, you will remain forever in our hearts.”

Swiss authorities have yet to identify other victims, warning that the process will take some time.

Deadly Blaze Rocks New Year Celebration

Between 40 and 47 people died as flames engulfed Le Constellation bar during early hours of New Year’s Day celebrations. Most victims were young revellers ringing in 2026. More than 115 people were injured, many critically.

Witnesses recall flames racing through soundproofing above the bar, trapping patrons in narrow escape routes. Foreign embassies scrambled to identify nationals affected. Italy reports 16 missing citizens, with others hospitalised. France counts eight reported missing and fears more may be among the dead.

Switzerland in Mourning

Burn victims aged 15 to 25 were flown to specialist hospitals in Lausanne, Zurich, and Geneva. Doctors describe treating severe, third-degree burns. The nation declared five days of mourning. Hundreds gathered near the site to lay flowers and light candles, mourning those lost in this devastating tragedy.

Recommended for you

Tragedy on A5 near Cannock: Man Killed in Lorry Crash
FATAL CRASH Tragedy on A5 near Cannock: Man Killed in Lorry Crash
Royal Marine Charged with Manslaughter After Exmouth Assault
EXTREMELY TRAGIC Royal Marine Charged with Manslaughter After Exmouth Assault
Man Jailed for Fatal Head-On Crash That Killed Dad of Two
HEAD ON FATAL Man Jailed for Fatal Head-On Crash That Killed Dad of Two
Man Charged with Murder of Yateley Woman
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder of Yateley Woman

Must READ

CCTV Snaps Vandal After Tyre Slashing Spree in Dover
TYRES SLASHED CCTV Snaps Vandal After Tyre Slashing Spree in Dover
Brutal Robbery in Maidstone: Vulnerable Man Pushed Down Steps
STREET ROBBERY Brutal Robbery in Maidstone: Vulnerable Man Pushed Down Steps
Urgent: Missing Teen from Chatham
DESPERATE PLEA Urgent: Missing Teen from Chatham
Blazing Inferno Erupts Near Sheffield's Meadowhall Mall – 10 Fire Engines on Scene
BLAZE INFERNO Blazing Inferno Erupts Near Sheffield’s Meadowhall Mall – 10 Fire Engines on Scene
Man, 61, Shot Dead by Armed Police After Norfolk Car Crash Named
SHOT BY POLICE Man, 61, Shot Dead by Armed Police After Norfolk Car Crash Named
Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
MET CRACKDOWN 84-Year-Old Sidcup Man Charged with 47 Historical Sexual Offences
Hertfordsgire Teen Missing After Deadly New Year’s Eve Fire in Swiss Bar
HOPES FADING Hertfordshire Teen Missing After Deadly New Year’s Eve Fire in Swiss Bar
Missing Man Sought in Gillingham
POLICE CONCERNS Missing Man Sought in Gillingham
The Mukalla Strike… Saudi Arabia Loses Its Allies and Fuels Regional Fears
The Mukalla Strike… Saudi Arabia Loses Its Allies and Fuels Regional Fears
Heartbreaking Tribute After Gillingham Hit-and-Run Tragedy

BREAKING

FIRST PICTURE Heartbreaking Tribute After Gillingham Hit-and-Run Tragedy

More For You

Urgent Police Appeal: Missing Woman Last Seen in Hounslow
BRING HER HOME Urgent Police Appeal: Missing Woman Last Seen in Hounslow
Switzerland Mourns After Horror Ski Resort Fire Kills 40
HARROWING FOOTAGE Switzerland Mourns After Horror Ski Resort Fire Kills 40
Ambulance Gets Stuck in Mud at Camber Sands – Even with Blues and Sirens
DIPPED HEADLIGHTS Ambulance Gets Stuck in Mud at Camber Sands – Even with Blues and Sirens
Met Police launch probe after brutal New Year’s Day assault in Eltham.
STREET BRAWL Early New Year drama on Eltham Hill as a man in his 50s was attacked just after 2am

More From UK News in Pictures

Canterbury Shoplifter Hit with 16 Theft Charges
SERIAL LIFTER Canterbury Shoplifter Hit with 16 Theft Charges
PICTURED HIT AND RUN CRASH Two Albanian nationals remanded over fatal hit-and-run that killed pensioner in Gillingham
Swiss Nightclub Blaze: Families Desperate for News as Teenagers and Children Remain Missing
FAMILY DESPERATE Swiss Nightclub Blaze: Families Desperate for News as Teenagers and Children Remain Missing
Man Hospitalised After Police Incident Near Primary School in Mile End
DRIVER ARRESTED Two Men Hurt in Early Morning Crash in Thornton Heath
MURDER MANHUNT Man Stabbed to Death on New Year’s Eve in Grove Street Horrific Attack
M27 Reopens Early After Major Junction 10 Upgrade
UPGRADING M27 Reopens Early After Major Junction 10 Upgrade
Early Hours Crash on Central Road, Morden: Man Arrested
TWO INJURED Early Hours Crash on Central Road, Morden: Man Arrested
Book-Style Slots: Why Book of Dead Clones Flood the Market
Book-Style Slots: Why Book of Dead Clones Flood the Market
Tragic Fire at Swiss Ski Resort Claims Life of 17-Year-Old Golf Prodigy
FIRST VICTIM NAMED Tragic Fire at Swiss Ski Resort Claims Life of 17-Year-Old Golf Prodigy
Fatal Hit and Run Horror in Kent: Man Struck at Speed and Dragged Along Road
ALBANIAN NATIONALS Two Men Charged After Fatal Gillingham Hit-and-Run
Waitress Holds Sparkler Moments Before Deadly Swiss Nightclub Blaze Kills 47
SECONDS TO DISASTER Waitress Holds Sparkler Moments Before Deadly Swiss Nightclub Blaze Kills 47
Anthony Joshua’s Driver Charged Over Deadly Crash Killing Two of Boxer’s Friends
CHARGED Anthony Joshua’s Driver Charged Over Deadly Crash Killing Two of Boxer’s Friends
British Man Appeals for Help to Find Missing Sister in Deadly Swiss Fire

BREAKING

PICTURED British Man Appeals for Help to Find Missing Sister in Deadly Swiss Fire
Air India Pilot Caught Boozing at Vancouver Airport
OVER THE LIMIT Air India Pilot Caught Boozing at Vancouver Airport
Missing Woman Last Seen in Lewisham
CONCERNS MOUNT Missing Woman Last Seen in Lewisham
DEVASTING FIRE Deadly Blaze Ravages Swiss Ski Resort Bar on New Year’s Eve

More From UKNIP

European Court Demands UK Explain Shamima Begum Citizenship Snub
BOMBSHELL European Court Demands UK Explain Shamima Begum Citizenship Snub
Sadiq Khan Faces Backlash Over London Fireworks 'Virtue-Signalling' Flags
NO STAR Star of David ‘Removed’ from Israeli Flag at London NYE Fireworks
French Footballer, 19, Severely Burned in Deadly Swiss Nightclub Blaze That Killed Over 40
French Footballer, 19, Severely Burned in Deadly Swiss Nightclub Blaze That Killed Over 40
TRAFFIC CHAOS M2 in Kent Shut Coastbound After Crash Involving Broken-Down Vehicle
error: Content is protected !!