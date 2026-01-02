Tragic Fire at Swiss Ski Resort Claims Life of 17-Year-Old Golf Prodigy

Emanuele Galeppini: Rising Star Lost

Golf prodigy Emanuele Galeppini, just 17, has been named as the first victim of the deadly fire at a Swiss ski resort. The talented youth, originally from Genoa, Italy, was making waves on the golf scene across Europe and the Middle East.

One of Emanuele’s recent triumphs was winning the 2025 Omega Dubai Creek Amateur Open last April. He had also competed in the King Hamad Trophy at the Royal Golf Club in Bahrain and the UAE Cup in Al Ain.

Italian Golf Federation Mourns Loss

The Italian Golf Federation paid tribute on social media, saying:

“The Italian Golf Federation mourns the passing of Emanuele Galeppini, a young athlete who carried with him passion and authentic values. In this moment of great sorrow, our thoughts go to his family and to all those who loved him. Emanuele, you will remain forever in our hearts.”

Swiss authorities have yet to identify other victims, warning that the process will take some time.

Deadly Blaze Rocks New Year Celebration

Between 40 and 47 people died as flames engulfed Le Constellation bar during early hours of New Year’s Day celebrations. Most victims were young revellers ringing in 2026. More than 115 people were injured, many critically.

Witnesses recall flames racing through soundproofing above the bar, trapping patrons in narrow escape routes. Foreign embassies scrambled to identify nationals affected. Italy reports 16 missing citizens, with others hospitalised. France counts eight reported missing and fears more may be among the dead.

Switzerland in Mourning

Burn victims aged 15 to 25 were flown to specialist hospitals in Lausanne, Zurich, and Geneva. Doctors describe treating severe, third-degree burns. The nation declared five days of mourning. Hundreds gathered near the site to lay flowers and light candles, mourning those lost in this devastating tragedy.