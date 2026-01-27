Tragic Fire Claims Pensioner’s Life in Shrewsbury Flat Blaze

A devastating fire tore through a ground-floor flat on Castle Street in Shrewsbury in the early hours, killing an elderly woman. Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 3.30am after residents raised the alarm.

Emergency Evacuations and Critical Incident Declared

Firefighters swiftly evacuated residents from the flats as flames engulfed the property. Sadly, a woman in her 80s was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person suffered minor injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

Shropshire Council has set up an emergency hotline for those worried about missing relatives due to the fire. Authorities have declared a critical incident as teams continue firefighting and assisting evacuees.

Fire Not Treated as Suspicious – Investigation Underway

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service investigators are combing through the scene to establish the cause. So far, the blaze is not being treated as suspicious.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed: “Ambulance staff arrived to find an active flat fire. Fire crews had extricated a woman, but she was confirmed deceased at the scene. A man was assessed but declined hospital treatment.”

Fire struck at around 3.25am on Castle Street, Shrewsbury town centre

A woman in her 80s died at the scene

One person injured, non-life-threatening

Critical incident declared by emergency services

Shropshire Council provides an emergency contact number for concerned families

This tragic incident has rocked the local community as investigations continue.