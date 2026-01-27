Watch Live

Tragic Fire Claims Pensioner’s Life in Shrewsbury Flat Blaze

  • Updated: 11:44
  • , 27 January 2026

A devastating fire tore through a ground-floor flat on Castle Street in Shrewsbury in the early hours, killing an elderly woman. Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 3.30am after residents raised the alarm.

Emergency Evacuations and Critical Incident Declared

Firefighters swiftly evacuated residents from the flats as flames engulfed the property. Sadly, a woman in her 80s was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person suffered minor injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

Shropshire Council has set up an emergency hotline for those worried about missing relatives due to the fire. Authorities have declared a critical incident as teams continue firefighting and assisting evacuees.

Fire Not Treated as Suspicious – Investigation Underway

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service investigators are combing through the scene to establish the cause. So far, the blaze is not being treated as suspicious.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed: “Ambulance staff arrived to find an active flat fire. Fire crews had extricated a woman, but she was confirmed deceased at the scene. A man was assessed but declined hospital treatment.”

  • Fire struck at around 3.25am on Castle Street, Shrewsbury town centre
  • A woman in her 80s died at the scene
  • One person injured, non-life-threatening
  • Critical incident declared by emergency services
  • Shropshire Council provides an emergency contact number for concerned families

This tragic incident has rocked the local community as investigations continue.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-26 at 20.41.18
HIJACKED Government Anti-Extremism Cartoon Hijacked by Far-Right for Racist Propaganda
Screenshot 2026-01-26 at 18.20.10
CHILLING MURDER Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Bright Young Star in Nottingham
618249908_1575159243573933_3195754882252918474_n
POLICE STAND OFF Dangerous Offender Jailed After Threatening to Blow Up Bognor Property
Screenshot 2026-01-26 at 18.12.45
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Launch Manhunt for Harassment Suspect in Staffordshire

Must READ

CHILD RUSHED TO HOSPITAL Seventies Firefighters Tackle Massive House Blaze in Morden
DEADLY VIRUS Asia Airports Bring Back Covid-Style Checks Amid Nipah Virus Scare
SHPO Stalker Jailed for Terrorising Sexual Assault Victim with Fake Social Media Account
HOOURS OF ABUSE Man jailed for 7 years after terrifying all-night rape ordeal in woman’s own home
SCHOOL GIRL HORRR ATTACK Child Rapist Jailed for 27 Years After Horror Abuse of Two Schoolgirls
TEEN SEX ATTACK Rail Station Security Guard Jailed for Sex Assault on Teen
DOUBLE RAPE Asylum Seeker Found Guilty of Two Rapes in Nottinghamshire Park
PERVERT CAUGHT OUT BY CCTV Sex Beast Craig Anderson Caught After Shocking Attacks Across London Tube
The Evolution of a Warrior: A Complete Guide to Account Progression and Value in Call of Duty
VILE CASE Grimsby Predator Pleads Guilty to Horrific Child Sex Crimes

More For You

HORROR CRASH 10-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured in Stanmore Road Horror
BRING HER HOME Urgent Appeal: Missing Northampton Teen Lucie-May
BRUTAL MURDER Man Guilty of Murdering Dewsbury Woman Courtney Angus
ROOF TOP BLAZE Massive Fire Erupts on Kensington High Street Rooftop

More From UK News in Pictures

BRING HIM HOME Have You Seen Missing Teen Ergi?
PRANKSTER Cambridgeshire Police Bombarded with 37 Hoax 999 Calls in One Week
LIVE SAVING ACTIONS Wakefield Police Heroes Shine at Awards Ceremony
FIRST PICTURES Top Lawyer Among Six Killed in Private Jet Crash During Girls’ Trip to Paris
CRIME BUSTING STAR Hero Police Dog Luna Retires After Seven Years of Service
NIGHTIME HERO Police Dog Sniffs Out Burglars After High-Speed Chase in Sheffield
CONVICTED ROBBER Manhunt Underway for Convicted Robber David Sadiku
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Launch Urgent Appeal After Sexual Assault in Launceston
UK TO BE SLAMMED Storm Chandra Set to Slam UK with 8 Inches of Snow and 75mph Winds
MAJOR FLOODING South West Flood Chaos: Major Road Closures Hit Devon, Somerset & Dorset County Devon Effect Expect Delays
When holding crypto became a form of participation
The hidden logic behind predicting outcomes
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Merseyside Police hunt man after teen girl ‘inappropriately touched’ in Liverpool city centre
SERIAL LIFTER Water Filter Thief Busted After Hauling in Nearly 200 Stolen Items
BRING HIM HOME Police Launch Search for Missing Torquay Man
MOVING UP Hero Firefighter Carlos Amaro’s Daring Rescue and Stellar Career

More From UKNIP

MADNESS Kanye West Apologises for Nazi Drama, Blames Brain Injury and Bipolar Disorder
Nick Adderley Faces Questions Over His Time As A Senior Officer In Staffordshire
SWEEP STAKE Ministers to Grab Power to Sack Failing Chief Constables in Sweeping Police Shake-Up
SPILT MILK Fraudster jailed for bogus café milkshake injury claim
SMUGGLING RACKET Ex-prison officer and inmate jailed for smuggling scandal
error: Content is protected !!