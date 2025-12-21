Tragic Fire in Sinfin: Smoking in Bed Blamed for Man’s Death

A devastating fire in Sinfin has claimed the life of a 72-year-old man. Investigators have confirmed the blaze was accidental, likely caused by the gentleman smoking in bed. The risk was worsened by the use of emollient creams, which can be highly flammable.

Firefighters Rush to Siskin Drive Blaze

The drama unfolded on Friday 19 December at 3.44pm when neighbours dialled 999 to report the fire at the semi-detached home on Siskin Drive, Sinfin. Fire crews from Ascot Drive, Ilkeston, and Kingsway stations raced to the scene alongside Derbyshire Constabulary and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Firefighters donned breathing apparatus and entered the property, but tragically the man was already deceased on arrival.

Community Safety and Fire Advice on the Ground

In the wake of this heartbreaking incident, Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service teams will visit Siskin Drive and the nearby Tobermory Way Estate on Monday. Firefighters and Community Safety Officers will offer fire safety advice and reassurance to residents worried about their own risk.

Our Thoughts Go Out to Family and Friends

The thoughts of all involved remain with the man’s family and friends during this deeply distressing time. This tragedy serves as a harsh reminder to never smoke in bed and to be extra cautious with flammable products around the home.