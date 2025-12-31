Watch Live

UPDATE Tragic Gloucester House Fire Claims Lives of Two Children and Woman

  • Updated: 11:02
  • , 31 December 2025
Tragic Boxing Day Blaze Kills Mother and Two Children as Police Dad Fights to Save Them

Gloucester Police have confirmed the heartbreaking recovery of two young children believed to have perished in a devastating house fire on Brimscombe Hill, Stroud.

Horrific Boxing Day Blaze

The tragic fire broke out at around 3am last Friday, Boxing Day. A man and woman were woken by flames and desperately tried to save their two children, aged four and seven, who were trapped in the rear bedroom. Sadly, both children are believed to have died as a result of the fire.

On Sunday, the body of a woman in her late 30s was also recovered from the property. The family dog has since been removed as well.

Ongoing Investigation and Community Praise

Authorities are now focusing on making the building safe to allow Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service to continue their probe into the fire’s cause.

Temporary Chief Constable Maggie Blyth expressed deep gratitude to all involved agencies and the local community. She said:

“I want to thank Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, specialist fire teams, local authorities, and the voluntary sector for their relentless efforts. Most of all, I’m moved by the huge compassion and kindness shown by our communities in Gloucestershire during this shocking tragedy.”

She added that the community’s support has been vital for frontline staff navigating this heartbreaking incident over the Christmas and New Year period.

Support for the Family

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support the affected family.

Recommended for you

BREAKING

MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Woman in Her 40s Found Dead at Croydon Home
HOSPITAL RAMPAGE Afghan Man, 20, Busted After Crowbar Rampage at Merseyside Hospital
Suicide Note Found After Essex Plane Crash at Scenic Reservoir
SERIOUS INCIDENT Suicide Note Found After Essex Plane Crash at Scenic Reservoir
HORROR SMASH Two Arrested After Fatal Gillingham Hit-and-Run Kills 80 Year old man

Must READ

Channel Nightmare: Passengers Trapped Overnight with No Toilets or Power
TUNNEL CHAOS Channel Nightmare: Passengers Trapped Overnight with No Toilets or Power
Police Release CCTV of Man After Woman Sexually Assaulted on Train
SEX ATTACKER MANHUNT Police Release CCTV of Man After Woman Sexually Assaulted on Train
Parts of UK Braced for Snow as Temperatures Could Drop to -4°C Next Week
ARTCTIC BLAST Met Office Warns London of Snow as Arctic Blast Sends Temps Plummeting to -10C
Nurse ‘Nearly Beaten to Death’ in Crowbar Attack by Afghan Migrant
CROWBAR RAMPAGE Nurse ‘Nearly Beaten to Death’ in Crowbar Attack by Afghan Migrant
Massive Moscow Blackout After Ukrainian Drone Strikes
KNOCK OUT Massive Moscow Blackout After Ukrainian Drone Strikes
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
NO INJURIES Kitchen Blaze Sparks Major Fire Response in Canterbury
New Year’s Eve Cancelled: Terror Threats Shut Down Global Festivities
SEASON OF TERROR New Year’s Eve Cancelled: Terror Threats Shut Down Global Festivities
Mystery as Rosie vanishes near Catford – have you seen her?
BRING HER HOME Mystery as Rosie vanishes near Catford – have you seen her?
Man in 30s Suffers Life-Changing Injuries in Exeter Assault
LIFE CHANGING Man in 30s Suffers Life-Changing Injuries in Exeter Assault
Two ‘Sexual Predators’ Jailed Over Horrific Guest House Rape
BRUTAL ATTACK Two ‘Sexual Predators’ Jailed Over Horrific Guest House Rape

More For You

ROAD TO NOWHERE Eurostar Chaos: All Trains CANCELLED as Channel Tunnel Power Failure Strikes
Schoolgirl, 13, Dies in Ashford House Fire Days After Christmas
POLICE RULE OUT FOUL PLAY Teenage Girl Dies in Horrific Hamstreet House Fire – Police Rule Out Foul Play

BREAKING

CCTV Released After Deadly Crash in Gillingham
POLICE MANHUNT LAUNCHED CCTV Released After Deadly Crash in Gillingham
M20 Closed in Both Directions Due to Road Traffic Collision and Animals on the Network
LANE CLOSURES Chaos on M20 Westbound: All Traffic Held After Crash Near Brands Hatch

More From UK News in Pictures

Southampton Fans’ Cars Stripped Near Birmingham Stadium
STRIPPED BARE Southampton Fans’ Cars Stripped Near Birmingham Stadium
Chaos in Eurotunnel: Hundreds Stranded in Freezing Cold
DELAYS CONTINUE Chaos in Eurotunnel: Hundreds Stranded in Freezing Cold
Police Reveal Cause of Anthony Joshua Car Crash That Killed Two Friends

BREAKING

TYRE BLOW OUT Police Reveal Cause of Anthony Joshua Car Crash That Killed Two Friends
Two Brothers Named Suspects in Christmas Day Murder in Wolverhampton
MURDER MANHUNT Two Brothers Named Suspects in Christmas Day Murder in Wolverhampton
THE FAST AND FURIOUS TORQUAY DRIFT Mobility Scooter Madness in Torquay
Tribute to Beloved Teen Who Died in Farm Accident
CHEEKY CHAPPIE Tribute to Beloved Teen Who Died in Farm Accident
Prolific Burglar Jailed After Escaping Hospital to Continue Crime Spree
ELEPHANT MAN Prolific Burglar Jailed After Escaping Hospital to Continue Crime Spree
TRIO NOW IN CUSTODY Third Arrest Made in Fatal Gillingham Hit-and-Run
West Midlands Police Apologise Over False Claim on Jewish Support for Fan Ban
NO EVIDENCE West Midlands Police Apologise Over False Claim on Jewish Support for Fan Ban
Wiltshire Police rubbish Terror threat as HQ Declared Safe Following Evacuation
HIT AND RUN Rider and Horse Hurt in Shocking Collision
Suicide Note Found After Essex Plane Crash at Scenic Reservoir
BODY RECOVERED Tragic Plane Crash at Hanningfield Reservoir: Man Found Dead
Blaze Breaks Out at South Yorkshire Retirement Home
AVOID THE AREA Blaze Breaks Out at South Yorkshire Retirement Home
New Year’s Eve Rail Chaos: Major Delays and Disruptions Hit Southeastern, Thameslink, DLR & London Overground
TRAVEL WARNING New Year’s Eve Rail Chaos: Major Delays and Disruptions Hit Southeastern, Thameslink, DLR & London Overground
Russia Plants Nuclear Missiles in Belarus – Britain in 11-Minute Strike Range
TENSE TIMING Russia Plants Nuclear Missiles in Belarus – Britain in 11-Minute Strike Range
Palestine Hunger Striker 'Losing Ability to Speak' After 57 Days Without Food
HEALTH CRISIS Palestine Action Hunger Strike Hits 56 Days – Health Crisis Deepens
Cold-Hearted Conman Jailed for Ripping Off Elderly Victims
RUTHLESS SCUMBAG Cold-Hearted Conman Jailed for Ripping Off Elderly Victims

More From UKNIP

Tragic Boxing Day Blaze Kills Mother and Two Children as Police Dad Fights to Save Them
Hero Mum and Two Children Die in Horrific Boxing Day House Fire
Brighton Fitness Coach Robbed During Social Media Shoot
DAYLIGHT ROBBERY Brighton Fitness Coach Robbed During Social Media Shoot

BREAKING

CARRIED SOME DISTANCE Fatal Hit and Run Horror in Kent: Man Struck at Speed and Dragged Along Road
Three Brits Nabbed Over Bali Cocaine Bust Set for Deportation
COCAINE HAUL Three Brits Nabbed Over Bali Cocaine Bust Set for Deportation
error: Content is protected !!