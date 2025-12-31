Gloucester Police have confirmed the heartbreaking recovery of two young children believed to have perished in a devastating house fire on Brimscombe Hill, Stroud.

Horrific Boxing Day Blaze

The tragic fire broke out at around 3am last Friday, Boxing Day. A man and woman were woken by flames and desperately tried to save their two children, aged four and seven, who were trapped in the rear bedroom. Sadly, both children are believed to have died as a result of the fire.

On Sunday, the body of a woman in her late 30s was also recovered from the property. The family dog has since been removed as well.

Ongoing Investigation and Community Praise

Authorities are now focusing on making the building safe to allow Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service to continue their probe into the fire’s cause.

Temporary Chief Constable Maggie Blyth expressed deep gratitude to all involved agencies and the local community. She said:

“I want to thank Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, specialist fire teams, local authorities, and the voluntary sector for their relentless efforts. Most of all, I’m moved by the huge compassion and kindness shown by our communities in Gloucestershire during this shocking tragedy.”

She added that the community’s support has been vital for frontline staff navigating this heartbreaking incident over the Christmas and New Year period.

Support for the Family

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support the affected family.