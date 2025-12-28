Blaze Devastates Home on White Admiral Way

Kent Fire and Rescue Service rushed to a fierce house fire in White Admiral Way, Hamstreet, Ashford earlier today. Six fire engines and a height vehicle battled the intense flames engulfing the semi-detached property.

One Child Dead, Another Hospitalised

Tragically, one child died at the scene. Another was rushed to hospital for treatment. The situation remains critical for those affected.

Smoke Warning Lifted as Fire Crews Dampen Down

Residents and travellers near Hamstreet were initially urged to keep windows and doors shut due to smoke. However, that warning has now been lifted. The incident has been scaled back to just two fire engines as crews continue damping down the site. The Volunteer Response Team is on hand offering welfare and support.





Support and Investigation Underway

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with everyone affected by this tragic incident, especially the child’s loved ones,” said Ann Millington, KFRS Chief Executive. She added, “We understand this will be a distressing time for the local community. Support is available at a welfare hub set up at Hamstreet Village Hall.”

An official investigation into the fire’s cause is ongoing.