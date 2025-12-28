Watch Live

TRAGIC NEWS Tragic House Fire in Hamstreet Claims Child’s Life

  • Updated: 18:39
  • , 28 December 2025

 

Blaze Devastates Home on White Admiral Way

Kent Fire and Rescue Service rushed to a fierce house fire in White Admiral Way, Hamstreet, Ashford earlier today. Six fire engines and a height vehicle battled the intense flames engulfing the semi-detached property.

 

 

One Child Dead, Another Hospitalised

Tragically, one child died at the scene. Another was rushed to hospital for treatment. The situation remains critical for those affected.

Smoke Warning Lifted as Fire Crews Dampen Down

Residents and travellers near Hamstreet were initially urged to keep windows and doors shut due to smoke. However, that warning has now been lifted. The incident has been scaled back to just two fire engines as crews continue damping down the site. The Volunteer Response Team is on hand offering welfare and support.

 


 

Support and Investigation Underway

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with everyone affected by this tragic incident, especially the child’s loved ones,” said Ann Millington, KFRS Chief Executive.

She added, “We understand this will be a distressing time for the local community. Support is available at a welfare hub set up at Hamstreet Village Hall.”

An official investigation into the fire’s cause is ongoing.

Recommended for you

Family Mourns Matthew Upham Lost on Christmas Morning
SHATTERED Family Mourns Matthew Upham Lost on Christmas Morning
ootballer, 23, Killed in Folk Lift Christmas Eve Accident
PICTURED AND NAMED Footballer, 23, Killed in Folk Lift Christmas Eve Accident
Fatal Crash Near Pembury: Police Hunt Key Witnesses
FATAL COLLSION Fatal Crash Near Pembury: Police Hunt Key Witnesses
Wealthy Antiques Dealer, 63, Feared Dead in Christmas Day Sea Tragedy

Must READ

Blaze Breaks Out in Hamstreet Home – Residents Urged to Close Windows and Doors
FATAL BLAZE Blaze Breaks Out in Hamstreet Home – Residents Urged to Close Windows and Doors
Firefighter and Watch Manager Andy Leyland Dies Over Christmas
TRIBUTES POUR IN Firefighter and Watch Manager Andy Leyland Dies Over Christmas
COMPLEX RECOVERY OPERATION Chaos on the A20: Westbound lane shut after lorry crash snarls traffic between Dover and Capel-le-Ferne
Former Essex Police Officer Sentenced for Money Laundering in Drug Dealing Investigation
FATAL M25 CRASH Man dies in crash on M25 hard shoulder near Brentwood
Urgent Sea Search Launched at Cornwall’s Popular Newquay Beach
SEARCH OPERATION Urgent Sea Search Launched at Cornwall’s Popular Newquay Beach
Scunthorpe Horror Crash Leaves 60-Year-Old Woman Fighting for Life
FIGHTING FOR LIFE Scunthorpe Horror Crash Leaves 60-Year-Old Woman Fighting for Life
BLAZING INFERNO Blaze Erupts at Two Glasgow Hotels Near Iconic Polo Lounge Nightclub
British Fugitive Nabbed in Thailand Over Shocking Domestic Abuse Allegations
ARREST IN THAILAND British Fugitive Nabbed in Thailand Over Shocking Domestic Abuse Allegations
Man, 66, Dies After Pub Punch-Up as Police Arrest 36-Year-Old on Murder Suspicion
POLICE PROBE Man, 66, Dies After Pub Punch-Up as Police Arrest 36-Year-Old on Murder Suspicion
Seven Migrants Thrown from Overloaded Dinghy in Boulogne Amid Dangerous Channel Crossing Attempt
EMBARRASSMENT French Police Union Slams Migrant Crackdown Plan Over Safety Fears

More For You

Gritters Roll Out in Kent and Sussex this afternoon as frost bites
FROST BITES Gritters Roll Out in Kent and Sussex this afternoon as frost bites
Fire Breaks Out Near Tent on Brighton Seafront This Christmas Day
BEACH BLAZE Fire Breaks Out Near Tent on Brighton Seafront This Christmas Day
Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
MAJOR INCIDENT Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
Sussex Police Name First Festive Drunk Drivers of 2025
CAUGHT OUT Sussex Police Name First Festive Drunk Drivers of 2025

More From UK News in Pictures

Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
CHARGED AND REMANDED Ashford Robbery Suspect Busted and Charged

BREAKING

ICONIC HOTEL Huge Blaze Tears Through Glasgow City Centre Near House of Gods Hotel
22-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Stabbing Murder of 15-Year-Old Boy
22-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Stabbing Murder of 15-Year-Old Boy
Early Morning Inferno at King’s Cross Sparks Hair-Raising Rescue
FOUR RESCUED Early Morning Inferno at King’s Cross Sparks Hair-Raising Rescue
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
CAR FIRE Car Blaze Sparks Early Chaos on M25
Prison Escape Drama: Man Flees HMP Springhill Over Christmas
CHRISTMAS ESCAPE Prison Escape Drama: Man Flees HMP Springhill Over Christmas
African Cup Fans Traveling to Morocco: Why Airport Meet & Assist Is Essential
Chancellor Rachel Reeves Slaps Electric Car Owners with Per-Mile Tax from 2028
SLAMMED Chancellor Rachel Reeves Slaps Electric Car Owners with Per-Mile Tax from 2028
Glasgow Hospital Blunder: Wrong Body Cremated in Mortuary Mix-Up
WRONG BODY Glasgow Hospital Blunder: Wrong Body Cremated in Mortuary Mix-Up
Armed Robber Nabbed After Brazen Double Raid in Ashford
BOXING DAY RAID Armed Robber Nabbed After Brazen Double Raid in Ashford
Have You Seen Missing Tadley Man Neil Miller?
FIND NEIL Have You Seen Missing Tadley Man Neil Miller?
Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash
STILL CRITICAL Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash
Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
THREE MISSING House Blaze Near Stroud Police probe launched
John Lewis Toy Recall: Wooden Roast Dinner Set Poses Choking Hazard
URGENT RECALL John Lewis Toy Recall: Wooden Roast Dinner Set Poses Choking Hazard
'Bomb' Scare Triggers Travel Chaos at San Francisco International Airport
TRAVEL CHAOS ‘Bomb’ Scare Triggers Travel Chaos at San Francisco International Airport
MOTORWAY MADNESS The UK’s Motorways Are a Total Cesspit

More From UKNIP

UK Online Casinos Face Higher Taxes and Stricter Regulations
UK Online Casinos Face Higher Taxes and Stricter Regulations
Missing Student Tom Dingle Found Dead in Lancashire Woodland
TRAGIC DISCOVERY Missing Student Tom Dingle Found Dead in Lancashire Woodland
Four Arrested After Christmas Day Bradwell Lea Violence
SHOT AND STABBED Four Arrested After Christmas Day Bradwell Lea Violence