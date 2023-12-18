SUBSCRIBE
Home Breaking Tragic Incident at Hyde Park Corner Underground Station
Breaking

Tragic Incident at Hyde Park Corner Underground Station

In a sombre development, a person was pronounced dead after an incident at Hyde Park Corner underground station in London. The incident, which occurred just before noon today, December 18, has led to the temporary closure of the station.

British Transport Police were called to the scene following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Despite the swift arrival of paramedics, the individual was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.

As a result of the incident, significant disruptions have been reported on the Piccadilly Line. Severe delays are affecting westbound services between Kings Cross and Hammersmith. Commuters are advised to seek alternative routes and stay informed about updates on the situation.

The incident is not currently being treated as suspicious. British Transport Police have stated that a file will be prepared for the coroner to conduct further investigations into the circumstances of the death.

In light of today’s tragic events, the public is reminded of the importance of mental health and well-being. Anyone affected by the incident or in need of support is encouraged to reach out. The Samaritans, a confidential helpline, is available at 116 123 for anyone needing to talk.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police provided a brief statement on the incident: “Officers were called to Hyde Park Corner underground station just before 12pm today (18 December) to reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended; however, sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

