Tragic Incident in Lambeth: Man Charged with Murder of Mother

A tragic incident unfolded in Lambeth as a man has been charged with the murder of his own mother. The incident came to light when the police received a distress call at 8.10am on Thursday, 2 November, reporting an injured woman at a residential address on Strathleven Road in Brixton.

Both the police and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) promptly responded to the call. At the scene, they discovered Christie Eugene, a 64-year-old woman, who was found critically injured. She was immediately transported by LAS to a south London hospital. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, she tragically succumbed to her injuries at 10.05pm

The family of the deceased has been informed of the devastating news. Meanwhile, the victim’s son, identified as Jason Phinn, 35 years old and residing on Strathleven Road, was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

On Saturday, 4 November, Jason Phinn appeared before Croydon Magistrates’ Court, where he was remanded in custody. He is scheduled to appear at the Old Bailey on 7 November.